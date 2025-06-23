Trend Acceleration 5

"Trend Acceleration 5" is designed to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows three multi-time frame "Moving Averages", which show the trend (tendency) of the price movement of financial instruments. They are the basis for analysis of dependencies, which with great success show the acceleration or deceleration of the trend (tendency) of the financial markets.

The choice of using three moving averages in the "Trend Acceleration 5" indicator comes from the idea of ​​analyzing three 8-hour trading sessions in one business day. It is recommended to use 24, 16 and 8 EMA settings when using the indicator as a basis for analysis. Using "Simple Moving averages" leads to a lot of "noise" in the signals provided, and when using "Smoothed Moving averages" the signals are delayed. 

- When the "Fast" (calculated for 8 bars) moving average is above the "Medium" (calculated for 16 bars) and the "Medium" is above the "Slow" (calculated for 24 bars) moving average, there is an uptrend. 

- When the "Fast" (calculated for 8 bars) moving average is below the "Medium" (calculated for 16 bars) and the "Medium" is below the "Slow" (calculated for 24 bars) moving average, there is a downtrend.


The "Trend Acceleration 5" indicator provides two types of visualization of moving averages:

 - The first option is through "Linear interpolation" for the number of intermediate bars, between two bars of a higher time interval at the "Close" price. In this variant, the curves look in the classic way we are used to seeing them. The problem with this visualization is that since the last zero bar is not complete, the linear interpolation is performed between the previous bar 1 and the zero bar, and this leads to rewriting the result until the formation of the zero bar is completed.

- The second option is to visualize the moving averages by drawing a line at the "Close" price between two bars of a higher time interval. In this variant, the result is rewritten only for the last zero bar. However, the graphical visualization is more unusual.


"Moving Averages Acceleration" is the result of analyzing the dependencies between moving averages. This analysis shows the "Acceleration" of the price movement of financial instruments, as well as the places where the price movement slows down. Visually, the "Acceleration" of the price movement is represented in the form of "dots" between the "Fast" and "Medium" moving averages. "Moving Averages (MA's) Acceleration" is equivalent to the term "Trend Acceleration" because it is a derivative of the signals that are received from moving averages. 

- If there are "Acceleration" signals, the traders can look for entry points into a trade or holding an open position. 

- If there are no "Acceleration" signals, but the three moving averages have not yet crossed, the traders can look for exit points or partial closure of an open position.


Two filters have been developed for "MA's Acceleration". The filters are as follows:

Filter 1 - Shows dependencies between the "Medium" to the "Slow" moving averages. This filter analyzes the divergence of the "Medium" and "Slow" moving averages. When they converge, it is said that the "Trend Acceleration" slows down. This filter is suitable for moving stop losses.

Filter 2 - shows update of new "Highest High" or new "Lowest Low". This filter is quite simple, but it shows well where the correction or ranges occur in the price movement.

Both filters are enabled by default. They can be used together or separately. Each financial instrument has its own characteristics, that's why some filters work well on a given financial instrument and others don't. The choice of which "Trend Acceleration" to use is up to you...


In simple terms, "Trend Acceleration" can be likened to "A flat stone thrown into a smooth lake. This stone bounces off the water, slows down, and finally sinks into the lake water. Sometimes the stone is thrown successfully and bounces two, three or more times off the water. Other times the stone sinks on its first contact with the lake water. The important thing to remember is that we are only observers, and how many bounces the stone will make depends solely on the market!!!". 


The "Trend Acceleration 5" indicator is synchronized with the "Impulses and Corrections 5" indicator. In combination, the two indicators will help traders to determine the current situation in the financial markets to the greatest extent. In combination with the "MR Reversal Patterns 5" indicator, the "Trend Acceleration 5" can show the key places where the trend reverses its direction or the price is held in a certain range.


Indicator settings:

Show Multi Time Frame MA's from - Multi time frame on which to calculate the MA's indicator. By default, the indicator works with data from time frame H4.
Bars History for MA's calculation - Number of candles on which the indicator works from multi time frame H4.
View by "Interpolation" or by "MTF" bars - You choose how to visualize the "Moving averages".

Section "Moving Averages Settings"
MA's line visualization - Show moving averages lines with color
Period for Slow MA - Period for calculation of "Slow" moving аverage.
Period for Medium MA - Period for calculation of "Medium" moving аverage.
Period for Fast MA - Period for calculation of "Fast" moving аverage.
MA metod: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA - Selecting a method for calculating moving averages.
MA's line style - Selecting the moving averages line style.
MA's line width - Selecting the width of the moving averages line.
Slow MA line color - Line color of "Slow" moving аverage.
Medium MA line color - Line color of "Medium" moving аverage.
Fast MA line color - Line color of "Fast" moving аverage.

Section "MA's Acceleration Settings"
Filter 1 - Medium to Slow - Shows or not "Filter 1".
Filter 2 - "Highest High" or "Lowest Low" - Shows or not "Filter 2".
Bullish Acceleration signal color - Color of the Bullish "MA's Acceleration".
Bearish Acceleration signal color - Color of the Bearish "MA's Acceleration".
MA's Acceleration Dot size - Dot size for "MA's Acceleration".

Produits recommandés
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
ABC Trend Levels MT5
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
Indicateurs
Description ABC Trend Levels  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period
TSI Trend Analyzer
Joao Paulo Ferreira Fortes
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
In which direction should I trade today? For “TREND followers”, we need to determine the TREND . This indicator determines the Trend based on the price High, Low and Close of every bar, for a given period and timeframe. Calculating and plotting the Trend UP and Trend DOWN lines. If the:   “Trend UP” line (Green) is above the “Trend DOWN” line (Red), then it is a BULLISH Trend (see "Screenshots" tab). “Trend DOWN” line (Red) is above the “Trend UP” line (Green), then it is a BEARISH Trend (see "
FREE
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicateurs
Xtrade Trend Detector est un indicateur capable de trouver les meilleures opportunités pour prendre position sur n'importe quel marché boursier. En effet, il est taillé pour les scalpers mais aussi pour les Daytraders. Vous pourriez donc vous en servir pour repérer les zones à trader, il s’intègre facilement sur graphique. Je l'utilise pour detecter les tendances sur les grandes unités de temps et prendre positions sur les petites unités de temps. N’hésitez pas à me contacter si vous avez des qu
SMT Divergence Indices ICT MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
SMT Divergence Indices ICT Indicator MT5 The SMT Divergence Indices ICT Indicator MT5 is a specialized trading tool within the ICT methodology for MetaTrader 5. It assists traders in identifying three primary types of divergences across major stock indices. This indicator is particularly useful in spotting trendline divergences, higher-low divergences, and smart money divergences , providing traders with valuable insights into potential market reversals. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5
FREE
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicateurs
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
Niubility Trend For MT5
Qizhen Ma
Indicateurs
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend  displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
Clean Trading Sessions indicator
Peyman Bayat
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
The   Clean Trading Sessions indicator  shows the most significant trading sessions for the Forex market, such as London, New York, Tokyo. The   Clean Trading Sessions indicator is a simple and, at the same time, quite functional Forex sessions indicator, developed for the MT5 terminal. It is available to download for free. How is this Forex market session indicator used? Traders normally use trading sessions to determine the volatile hours throughout the day, since the trading activities vary
FREE
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
Indicateurs
Nouvel Indicateur d'Enthousiasme de la Tendance (TEI), l'outil ultime pour maximiser les profits sur les marchés. Cet indicateur innovant combine la puissance de l'analyse des tendances avec l'excitation du sentiment du marché, offrant aux traders un avantage unique sur les marchés financiers en constante évolution. Le TEI utilise des algorithmes avancés pour analyser la tendance sous-jacente d'un instrument financier et l'enthousiasme des traders pour identifier les opportunités de profit él
Trading Hours by Market Instruments
Michal Kuc
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trading Hours  dessine les cadres qui représentent les heures d'ouverture et de fermeture de l'échange concret dans un graphique. Contributions: Le paramètre d'entrée `Décalage du fuseau horaire UTC` définit le décalage du fuseau horaire de l'utilisateur à partir de l'UTC, Les autres paramètres sont utilisés pour afficher ou masquer les cadres, ou définir la couleur. Caractéristiques: Dessine les cadres qui représentent les heures d'ouverture et de fermeture des échanges concrets d
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
SpikeHunter
Franklin Cornelio Perez Colina
Indicateurs
Este es un indicador que trabaja en indices BOOM 1000 y su equivalente en Weltrade Gain 1200. Basicamente trabaja en temporalidad de 15 minutos y su objetivo es cazar spikes. Se recomienda la temporalidad de 15 minutos por que genera un poco mas de precision. Se recomienda indices que general altos spikes, como el BOOM 1000. Lo interesante de cazar spikes es que se puede gestionar el riesgo. La configuracion ideal para BOOM 1000 y Gain 1200  es la que esta por defecto.
Reservoir
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
Reservoir is a reversal indicator and is part of a special category of instruments. The indicator not only analyzes the price movement, but also indicates the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation). In this case, the historical data of the analyzed asset is necessarily taken into account. It is the correct implementation of such actions that in many ways helps traders make the right decision in t
Trend Entry
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicateurs
Trend Entry Indicator Your Trading will Be easier with this indicator!!! This Indicator is Developed To make our trading life easier. Get an Arrow for Entry with Take Profit and Slop Loss marks on chart. - Indicator is Based on trend, because thats what we all want we want to follow the trend "it's our friend". - Based on Levels, price action and oscillators. - It works on all currency pairs, all indices, metals and stock. - it works on all pairs/indexes on Deriv including Boom and Crash. - Tim
Aroon Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Aroon Oscillator in MetaTrader 5 The Aroon Indicator on MetaTrader 5 uses two oscillating lines—blue and brown—to analyze potential price movements and identify trend reversal zones. Displayed in a separate panel below the price chart, the Aroon Oscillator evaluates the strength and direction of a trend on a scale from 0 to 100. The positioning of the two lines, Aroon Up (blue) and Aroon Down (brown), determines whether the market trend is bullish or bearish. «Indicator Installation & User Gui
FREE
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Indicateurs
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
Wick Fill Trend Screener MT5
Javier Morales Fernandez
Indicateurs
Qu'est-ce qu'une mèche dans le commerce ? Comment fonctionne ce Screener ? Une mèche dans un chandelier reflète un rejet du prix. Ce Screener essaie d'identifier les mèches qui ont un grand potentiel d'être remplies. Ce Screener se concentre sur les mèches qui se produisent sur le marché des tendances.  Le Screener affiche un tableau de bord qui offre une vue d'ensemble des mèches potentielles négociées en direct. Il montre TOUTES les paires/instruments organisées par période de temps. Les op
Institutional Order Block Pro
Clever Emoghene
Indicateurs
Institutional Order Block Pro Institutional Order Block Pro is an indicator designed to automatically detect and display order blocks on the chart. It provides traders with clear visualization of both bullish and bearish blocks, helping to identify areas of potential market interest. Features: Automatic detection of bullish and bearish order blocks. Zone highlighting with non-repainting signals. Works across multiple timeframes and instruments. Plug and play no complicated setup required. Use Ca
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
Elements
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Element is a Forex arrow indicator that implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. Follows the market trend with good reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. Displays signals simply and clear
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
Indicateurs
ATLogic  Indicateur ATLogic : Un outil polyvalent pour tous les instruments de trading ATLogic est un outil d'analyse technique complet et convivial conçu pour une large gamme d'instruments financiers, y compris tous les paires de devises, indices et crypto-monnaies. Cet indicateur polyvalent offre aux traders des informations puissantes sur divers marchés : " un message pour me contacter et apprendre à utiliser cet indicateur de manière plus efficace avec mon tuteur IA !" Principales caractéri
MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
Yong Li
Indicateurs
Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicateurs
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns. This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets. You can configure just the position of each arrow. Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.
Haven Market Structure PRO
Maksim Tarutin
4 (2)
Indicateurs
Haven Market Structure PRO - Votre Analyste de Marché Professionnel Présentation de  Haven Market Structure PRO  – ce n'est pas simplement un indicateur, mais un système complet pour automatiser l'analyse du mouvement des prix, basé sur les concepts clés du Price Action et de la Smart Money. Cette version PRO a été créée pour les traders qui souhaitent obtenir un contrôle maximal sur le graphique et voir une image complète du marché. Autres produits ->  ICI Comprendre la structure du marché est
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur aide à entrer dans un commerce en suivant la tendance, en même temps, après une certaine correction. Il trouve de forts mouvements de tendance d'une paire de devises sur un nombre donné de barres, et trouve également des niveaux de correction à cette tendance. Si la tendance est suffisamment forte et que la correction devient égale à celle spécifiée dans les paramètres, l'indicateur le signale. Vous pouvez définir différentes valeurs de correction, les valeurs de 38, 50 et 62 (nive
Visual MACD Momentum Shift Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
MACD Momentum Shift Unleash the Power of Momentum in Your Trades The "MACD Momentum Shift" is an advanced trading indicator based on the renowned Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). It’s crafted to give you the tools you need to optimize and adapt it for your personal trading style. Your Customizable Edge This indicator isn't pre-optimized—it's designed for you to take control. Modify MACD fast, slow, and signal periods, as well as the delay between signals, to suit your preferred str
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!** Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge? Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals an
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Plus de l'auteur
Candlesticks MTF 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Candlesticks MTF 4" is an information indicator that displays "Japanese Candlesticks" . The indicator analyzes and determines the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames.  An algorithm has been developed for the "Candlesticks MTF 4" indicator that corrects the discrepancy between the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames. For example, if the opening time of a candle on a weekly time frame is the 1st of the month, and on the smaller time frame this da
Trend Acceleration 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Trend Acceleration 4" is designed to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows three multi-time frame "Moving Averages" , which show the trend (tendency) of the price movement of financial instruments. They are the basis for analysis of dependencies, which with great success show the acceleration or deceleration of the trend (tendency) of the financial markets. The choice of using three moving averages in the "Trend Acceleration 4" indicator comes from the idea of ​​analy
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Candlesticks MTF 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Candlesticks MTF 5" is an information indicator that displays "Japanese Candlesticks" . The indicator analyzes and determines the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames.  An algorithm has been developed for the "Candlesticks MTF 5" indicator that corrects the discrepancy between the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames. For example, if the opening time of a candle on a weekly time frame is the 1st of the month, and on the smaller time frame this da
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis