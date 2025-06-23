EMTB Pro BTC

1
EMTB Pro Scalper - Precision Forex Scalping Robot
Overview
The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x).
Key Features

Precision Scalping: Targets small, consistent profits on M1 charts.

Technical Indicators:
  • EMA for accurate signals.
  • ATR for dynamic trailing stops.
  • RSI to filter false signals.
  • Optional trend filter for market direction.

Risk Management:

  • Customizable Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stop, and daily loss/drawdown limits.
  • Broker Compatibility: Supports symbol prefixes and auto-adjusts lot sizes.
  • Trading Hours: Optional time/day restrictions (no weekend trading).
  • User-Friendly: Easy setup with optimized defaults.


How It Works
  • The EA analyzes M1 charts using EMA, ATR, and RSI:
  • Buy Signal: Price crosses trailing line upward, with optional trend and RSI confirmation.
  • Sell Signal: Price crosses trailing line downward, with optional trend and RSI confirmation.
  • Trades are secured with Stop-Loss/Take-Profit; lot sizes adjust automatically.

Benefits
  • Automated: Saves time with fully automated trading.
  • Emotion-Free: Ensures disciplined trades.
  • Flexible: Customizable for tailored strategies.
  • Secure: Robust risk controls protect capital.
  • Cashback: Leverage broker programs for extra income.


Recommended Settings

  • Currency Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Broker: Vantage Markets
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation


Parameters
  • SymbolPrefix: Broker-specific prefix (e.g., “_x”).
  • LotSize: Fixed lot size (min: 0.01).
  • StopLoss/TakeProfit: Percentage or points-based.
  • EMAPeriod/ATRPeriod/RSILength: Indicator periods.
  • TrendMAPeriod: Trend filter period.
  • MaxDailyLoss/MaxDrawdownPct: Risk limits.
  • UseTimeFilter/StartHour/EndHour: Trading time restrictions.
  • DisableWeekendTrading: No weekend trading.
  • MagicNumber: Unique trade ID.

Support
  • After purchase, join our exclusive support group:
  • Send a private message with your purchase confirmation screenshot.
  • Get personalized support, community exchange, and free updates.
  • Risks
  • Market Risks: Scalping is speculative; losses possible.
  • No Profit Guarantee: Test on a demo account.
  • Broker: Requires low spreads and fast execution.

Technical Details
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Min. Lot Size: 0.01
  • Min. Deposit: 100 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Pairs: BTCUSD
  • Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN
  • Version: 1.0 (free updates)


Why EMTB Pro Scalper?

Developed by EpicMindTrading, this EA offers precision, flexibility, and security. With top-tier support and free updates, it’s the ideal choice for automated scalping.







Produits recommandés
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4.33 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.11 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.54 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.43 (47)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
NODE Neural EA for MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.17 (118)
Experts
Le trading automatisé ne devrait pas être un labyrinthe de configurations complexes. Il devrait être un outil logique et efficace à votre service. NODE Neural EA est un Expert Advisor conçu avec un objectif clair : simplicité et efficacité . Il vous permet d'aborder le trading automatisé avec une base solide dès le premier jour. Avant de commencer, nous vous recommandons de lire le guide d'utilisation complet pour maîtriser tous les réglages et la philosophie de risque : Cliquez ici Qu'est-ce
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
Experts
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Utilisez cet expert opérationnel dont la stratégie repose essentiellement sur l’indicateur RSI (Relative Strength Index)  ainsi qu’une touche personnelle. D’autres experts gratuits sont disponibles dans mon espace personnel ainsi que des signaux, n’hésitez pas à visiter et à mettre un commentaire, cela me fera plaisir et me donnera envie de proposer du contenu. Les experts actuellement disponibles: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands Lorsque vous utiliserez ce robot en réel, n’hési
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Envelopev1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs Trading Logic:   Entry Condition : The EA opens a long position when the   Momentum Indicator   crosses the Level line downward. Momentum : A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price star
FREE
FxS Moving Average EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Experts
FxS Moving Average EA  Un conseiller expert multi-stratégies en moyenne mobile pour MetaTrader 5       Aperçu L'EA FxS Moving Average est un Expert Advisor puissant et facile à utiliser qui intègre six stratégies éprouvées de moyennes mobiles dans un système de trading flexible. Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la simplicité, la performance et la personnalisation, cet EA vous offre un contrôle total sur votre approche de trading préférée, vos paramètres de risque et vos filtres t
FREE
TrendFollowMT Free
King Lok Leung
Experts
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Free version will only trade on buy signal and locked the initial Lot size (0.01). Paid v
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (8)
Experts
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Experts
Cette évaluation environnementale se négocie en utilisant les croisements de moyennes mobiles. Il offre des paramètres entièrement personnalisables, des paramètres de gestion de position flexibles, ainsi que de nombreuses fonctionnalités utiles telles que des sessions de trading personnalisables et un mode martingale et martingale inverse. [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] Facile à utiliser et à superviser Paramètres de moyenne mobile entièreme
FREE
YM Bollinger bands EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
FREE
Divergence Rsi Trader EA
Igor Widiger
4.33 (6)
Experts
Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
FREE
PA Scoring Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Description (English) PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ️ Key Features Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade Profit locking with no SL rollback : start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping Va
SmartDataExportEa
Mikoto Hamazono
5 (1)
Experts
SmartDataExportEa – Votre outil ultime d'exportation de données pour MetaTrader 5 Explication de l'EA (EA Explanation) SmartDataExportEa est un outil spécialisé dans l’exportation de données pour MetaTrader 5. Cet EA n’exécute aucune opération de trading; il se concentre sur l’exportation des données de marché et des valeurs d’indicateurs majeurs au format CSV. Idéal pour les traders ou développeurs qui souhaitent optimiser l’analyse des données et le développement de stratégies. Compatibilit
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (36)
Experts
Informations importantes ! Notre équipe est divisée par rôles : les développeurs se concentrent sur le développement et les mises à jour, tandis que les modérateurs aident à l'installation et à la configuration de l'EA. Nos modérateurs sont disponibles pour vous aider et répondre à toutes vos questions : Zolia (Taïwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Angleterre) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence art
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (26)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de développement intensif ont permis de créer un a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (484)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demand
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinan
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Plus que 1 exemplaires disponibles à 599 $ Prochain prix : 699 $ Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marc
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (29)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor en Trading Nouvelle Génération Il ne se contente pas de trader, il révolutionne le marché. EA New Player est un Expert Advisor de portefeuille innovant pour MT5, basé sur sept stratégies d'analyse technique éprouvées. Il n'utilise pas l'intelligence artificielle, mais surpasse de nombreuses solutions de réseaux neuronaux grâce à son architecture sophistiquée, sa logique transparente et son système de filtrage des signaux flexible. PROMOTION 1+1 : Achetez un Exp
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.28 (32)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Pourquoi choisir un bot de trading sans compte de signaux pour le suivi ? Suivi des trades en direct :   Compte principal  |  Compte secondaire  | Canal officiel AOT  Cet EA est adapté aux défis de firmes prop et aux comptes de trading personnels, en combinant outils analytiques et fonctionnalités de gestion des risques pour soutenir votre trading. AOT MT5 EA de trading multi-symboles : AOT est un EA conçu pour assister le trader en utilisant une IA avancée pour l'analyse de marché sur 16 pa
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.49 (39)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Plus de l'auteur
EMTB Pro Scalper
Georgios Pseimadas
Experts
EMTB Pro Scalper - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, con
FREE
EMTB Pro NASDAQ
Georgios Pseimadas
Experts
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Pro v2
Georgios Pseimadas
Experts
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Gold Reaper
Georgios Pseimadas
Experts
EMTB GOLD REAPER V1.0 The professional evolution in gold trading automation, engineered for precision execution and robust risk management in volatile XAUUSD markets. Interactive Documentation & Presets: https://epicmindjourney.com/user-guide SetFile https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zJB4u7J9tzI5kZ1_JkGK-MTZBJ9UdiIX/view?usp=drive_link STRATEGY OVERVIEW EMTB GOLD REAPER represents the next generation of gold trading systems, combining sophisticated multi-layer filtering with institutional
Filtrer:
patrickdrew
2721
patrickdrew 2025.09.25 17:48 
 

Catastrophic. See comments.

Répondre à l'avis