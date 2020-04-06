Rising Sun Gold MT5 Pro

Breakout trading is a very old method. It was born when the derivatives market was born. This method was very effective in the early market, but now with more and more false breakouts, this old method has lost its charm. However, even so, breakout trading is still an effective way to make money. It is just that it is no longer widely applicable to all varieties, but is more suitable for investment varieties with violent fluctuations and obvious trends such as gold.

31243614,abc6789,ICMarketsSC-Demo03 ,Rising Sun Gold EA

I have been using breakouts to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is an old, simple and effective method. If you have patience and can often watch profits turn into losses or small profits turn into bigger profits without being moved, then you have the qualities to master this method. I am a professional trader and I don't like to say something flattering to please you. If you want to use this EA, please make sure you have patience.

Third-party historical data backtest, 2010--2024, Fixed lot 0.1

If you have any questions about EA settings, you can discuss them here:   Click here   Join the public discussion group.


Features of Rising Sun Gold:

  1. All parameters have been set, and it is easy to use. Users only need to adjust the lot.
  2. Show the transaction results honestly. It will not grow straight up, but will grow in a tortuous but continuous manner.
  3. Object-oriented programming, fast program running speed
  4. One order at a time, no grid, no Martin
  5. Using Fixed Stop and Trailing Stop


application

  • Cycle: 30M or H1,30M is better.
  • Instruments: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD
  • Minimum deposit: $100, high risk. Medium risk recommended every $150, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy positions.
  • Account: ECN /RaW/STP
  • VPS is recommended


Produits recommandés
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Experts
Plus que 7/10 copies au prix de lancement de 85 $ ! Philosophie — « Ne construire que lorsque le marché dit oui. » La plupart des grilles placent des niveaux et espèrent. MAM White demande d’abord l’autorisation — à la tendance, à la volatilité, à votre courtier. Elle ne construit une grille LIMIT unilatérale que lorsque l’EMA rapide est alignée avec une forte tendance EMA lente et que le prix est correctement éloigné du centre. Pas de tendance ? Pas de construction. Nouveau retournement ?
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (8)
Experts
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR Un Expert Advisor de trading automatisé de type scalping, conçu principalement pour le trading de l’or (XAUUSD) sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5 CONFIGURATION SYSTÈME Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Symbole principal : XAUUSD Accepté : XAUUSD (symbole au format standard) Non testé : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD ou tout autre symbole modifié Autres symboles sur l’or : Pris en charge, mais les performances peuvent varier et ne sont pas optimi
FREE
MultiPair Reversion EA
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
L'   Expert Advisor (EA) MultiPair Reversion   repose sur une   stratégie de retour à la moyenne   éprouvée. Il identifie les conditions de marché extrêmes grâce   aux bandes de Bollinger   et ouvre des positions lorsque le prix atteint la bande la plus élevée. L'EA   suit ensuite le Take Profit   en utilisant une bande de Bollinger inférieure afin de capter les gains lorsque le marché revient à sa moyenne. Si vous souhaitez développer ou personnaliser davantage la stratégie, vous pouvez demand
FREE
VIP simple training system based on EMA and ADX
Vyacheslav Scherbak
Experts
1. Торговая стратегия Что делает советник: Советник следит за некотоными индикаторами и при определенном условии (или условиях) помещать торговый запрос (на продажу или покупку) в зависимости от условий. Стратегия: Используем индикатор Moving Average (скользящие средние) с периодом 8 (вы можете выбрать любой период, но в данной стратегии мы будем использовать период 8). Советник покупает, если 8-периодная скользящая средняя (далее для удобства будем называть ее MA-8) возрастает и текущая цена за
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
Le robot de trading VR Black Box est basé sur la stratégie de suivi de tendance populaire et éprouvée. Au cours de plusieurs années, il a été amélioré sur les comptes de trading en direct grâce à des mises à jour régulières et à l'introduction de nouvelles idées. Grâce à cela, VR Black Box est devenu un robot de trading puissant et unique qui peut impressionner aussi bien les traders débutants que expérimentés. Afin de se familiariser avec le robot et d'évaluer son efficacité, il suffit de l'ins
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Experts
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Remise limitée dans le temps. Plus que 7 sur 20 disponibles — presque épuisé. Le prix promotionnel actuel est de 149 USD et reviendra bientôt à 999 USD. Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les paramètres recommandés, les instructions, les précautions, les conseils d’utilisation et d’autres informations. Merci beaucoup pour votre soutien. 1
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.26 (23)
Experts
P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps différentes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenn
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
Le premier algorithme d'arbitrage public au monde entre l'or et le Bitcoin ! Offres valables tous les jours ! Signal en direct -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA : Courtiers recommandés au fil du temps :   IC Markets Paires négociées :   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbole de pièce jointe :   XAUUSD H1 Assurez-vous de vérifier que   les paires de devises négociées sont bien ajoutées   à la fenêtre   Observateur de marché  ! Type de compte : ECN/Raw Spread Paramètres du préfixe : Si votre court
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. R
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominance Numérique sur XAUUSD Signal en direct : Suivez les performances sur le compte officiel : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo : Recevez l'expert Cryon X-9000 en cadeau. Contactez-moi pour les conditions. The Techno Deity est un écosystème de trading haute technologie pour le marché de l'or. Son algorithme identifie les zones d'intérêt institutionnel pour des entrées précises avec un drawdown minimal. Avantages Intelligence de Liquidité : Détecte les zones ex
Plus de l'auteur
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.09 (11)
Experts
Beaucoup de gens aiment le trading XAUUSD, et je ne fais pas exception. Après avoir accumulé une certaine expérience de trading et un travail acharné, j'ai créé cet Apocalypse XAU EA spécifiquement pour le trading de toutes les variétés liées à XAU, telles que   XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD. Cependant, étant donné que de nombreuses personnes n'ont peut-être pas besoin de négocier toutes les paires de devises XAU, mais uniquement de négocier XAUUSD, une EA d'entrée de gamme devient t
The Gold Winner MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
The Gold Winner is a trend-following EA. It only operates on one order at a time, with no Martingale or grids. Each order has a fixed stop-loss. It uses fixed, small stop-losses, rather than deceptively large ones like 30,000 pips, so you can run it with confidence. Trend following has always been a highly effective profit-making method, particularly well-suited for the highly volatile XAUUSD and gold. Fortunately, the development of automated intelligence has given us the opportunity to use Dee
Rising Sun Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Breakout trading is a very old method. It was born when the derivatives market was born. This method was very effective in the early market, but now with more and more false breakouts, this old method has lost its charm. However, even so, breakout trading is still an effective way to make money. It is just that it is no longer widely applicable to all varieties, but is more suitable for investment varieties with violent fluctuations and obvious trends such as gold. 31243614,abc1234,ICMarketsSC-D
Apocalypse BTC SCalper
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
The initial discount ！ From September 26th to October 3rd, the discounted price is $199! The final price is $599! The BTC Winner EA achieved excellent returns after its release, and more importantly, it proved its feasibility on BTC. This gave me confidence, and I decided to develop a new, more aggressive, and superior BTC EA focused on short-term trading, with more trades. After years of tireless work, the Apocalypse BTC Scalper EA was born. DeepSeek has undoubtedly played a significant role
Gold Challenger EA
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Gold Challenger EA,   a new EA based on BeiDou Trend EA, has been launched. It is suitable for high volatility products such as XAUUSD. Gold Challenger EA still uses the breakout method.   Breakout trading is a very old method. Since the 1900s, since Livermore, this method has been widely used. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility.   I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD in the early stage
BeiDou Trend
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Thunder Strike EA MT4
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
I've been researching trend strategies with a single order for 10 years. There's no grid, no Martingale, and no adding to positions. While this approach carries no risk of liquidation, many people dislike it because it doesn't involve daily trading orders and doesn't guarantee consistent profits every year or month. In the long run, a trend strategy with only one order at a time is excellent, but in the short term, its profitability is uncertain. In fact, over the years, I have not only been re
New Way Scalper EA
Xian Qin Ceng
4 (4)
Experts
NEW WAY Scalper est un EA scalper nocturne qui peut échanger plusieurs paires de devises. L'EA scalper nocturne a une très longue histoire, qui remonte à 2012 ou même avant. Cette stratégie est efficace depuis longtemps et compte de nombreux partisans. Après deux années de recherches approfondies, mon équipe a développé le New Way Scalper sur la base des atouts de divers scalpers nocturnes. Parmi les paires de devises directes, il est le plus approprié pour l'USDCHF, suivi du GBPUSD et d'autres
Hero Gold EA
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. I created the Apocalypse Gold EA, and later I continued to expand this EA to allow it to trade up to 15 foreign exchange currency pairs in addition to XAUUSD . Fortunately, Apocalypse Gold EA has achieved good performance returns, but some people say that its price is a bit high and hope to launch an EA that only trades XAUUSD but at a good price. Well, it seems that we are back to the starting point. I carefully considered these suggestio
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
The BTC Winner MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
The BTC Winner MT5 EA, built on a very successful trading record, uses a breakthrough approach to profit, which is a very effective method, especially in dealing with high volatility trading products, I am sure it will make a lot of profit. The BTC Winner MT5 EA provides an MT5 version, which allows you to use high-precision real Tick data for various tests to find better personalized settings. I provide a group for questions, as well as personalized support at every step. If you have any quest
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis