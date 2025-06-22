FXVision

3.25

🇫🇷 FXVision 4.0 – Bot de Trading IA Reversal (Gratuit)

💡 Transformez vos signaux de graphique en entrées précises grâce à un Expert Advisor intelligent qui combine les bandes de Bollinger, l'indicateur DeMarker et la puissance des chandeliers.

📌 Logique de stratégie (Reversal) :

  • Cassure d'une bande de Bollinger

  • DeMarker en zone surachetée/survendue

  • Bougie directionnelle forte (≥ 50% du corps)

📊 Résultats de backtest :

  • Taux de réussite > 85% sur H1

  • Aucune martingale ni grille

  • Compatible avec tous types de brokers (STP, ECN…)

  • Challenge prop firm validé

  • $10,000 ➝ $20,000 en 6 mois

⚙️ Paramètres recommandés :

  • Timeframe H1

  • SL: 20 pips | TP: 60 pips

  • Risque calculé automatiquement

  • Compatible MT5

🧠 Modes de risque :

Type de compte Risque conseillé Utilisation
Petit compte 10–15% Croissance rapide
Compte Prop Firm 1–2% Challenge
Compte réel élevé 2–3% Stabilité long terme
Mode agressif (flip) jusqu'à 30% Haute performance, haute volatilité

📦 Inclus avec le téléchargement :

  • Fichier EA (.ex5)

  • Guide complet d'installation

  • Paramètres optimisés

  • Support personnel

  • Accès au groupe Telegram

📥 Téléchargez-le maintenant gratuitement et tradez intelligemment !


Avis 4
djavorsky
81
djavorsky 2025.07.18 07:54 
 

It's true, there are a lot of shitty robots for sale on this site, I know because I have probably bought a fair share. But this *FREE* EA is kicking the shit out of some of those bots, something you need to realize is that no back tests are ever the same, different servers in the same companies often give different results, so you should never look at a back test and say this is what is going to happen to me, think of a back test as more of a measure of the potential. Because nobody will ever get the same results as someone else, that being said. This EA has been kicking ass ever since I loaded it onto my MQL5 VPS. First three trades equalling over $600 using the provided set files for a 30% aggressive trade, and if you reverse his TP and make it a 1:2RRR and back test it, it shows that it can actually make 2x as much, at least on my back test results. The only thing that is lacking in the current version is a magic number so multiple instances arent trying to manage eachother's trailing stop losses, etc. You can use a standalone Auto BE or Trailing SL on Profit EA to manage this to keep things clean and easy for now. Otherwise it has been solid.

ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.07.07 02:04 
 

FXVISON is working good with my finetuned AUDCAD M30 settings. I am more than satisfied with the results , big thank you for the developers !

