MikenekoDream is a simple EA that performs reversal trading based on the deviation rate from the moving average.

It only trades at the open of each timeframe.

It enters a trade when the closing price of the previous bar exceeds the set deviation rate, and exits when the opposite occurs.

Because the logic is simple, it can be used to trade other currencies.

It has a good affinity for currencies involving the euro and the Canadian dollar, but a poor affinity for USD/JPY.

By selecting a currency pair from the "symbol_pair" parameter, the EA will automatically set the appropriate parameters and timeframe for that currency and start trading.

However, you can manually set the lot size, magic number, acceptable spread, and comments.

Also, if you select "CUSTOM" for "symbol_pair", you can set all parameters arbitrarily and reflect them in your trades.





■Parameter Descriptions

■LotManagement --- If set to true, the compounding function will be enabled.

■LotFactor --- When LotManagement is true, this value is used to calculate the lot size.

■FixedLot --- When LotManagement is false, this value is the fixed lot size.

■MaxLot --- The upper limit for the lot size to be traded. The EA will not trade with a lot size greater than this value.

■MiniLot--- The lower limit for the lot size to be traded. The EA will not trade with a lot size smaller than this value.

■MaxSpread --- The upper limit for the spread at which trading is permitted.

slippage --- The upper limit for the slippage at which trading is permitted.

■MagicNumber --- The identification number for the EA. This EA identifies its own positions by a combination of the currency pair it is running on and the MagicNumber.

■OrderComment --- The comment attached to a position.

■symbol_pair --- If you select a currency pair, the parameters below this and the timeframe will be automatically set inside the EA for trading. As of June 2025, I have tried to set profitable parameters, but please adjust them individually to suit the situation. If you select a currency pair, any changes you make to the parameters below this will not be reflected in your trades. If you want to trade with your own custom parameters, please select "CUSTOM" for this item.

■TakeProfit, StopLoss --- Take profit and stop loss. They are in points.

■MA_Period --- The period of the moving average used for calculating the deviation rate.

■MA_Method --- The calculation method for the moving average used for calculating the deviation rate.

■MA_Price --- The price method applied to the moving average used for calculating the deviation rate.

■Entry_DeviationRate --- The deviation rate that serves as the entry criteria. For example, if you input "1.0," the EA will enter a Buy trade at the open of the next bar if the closing price exceeds 1.0, and a Sell trade if it falls below -1.0.

■Exit_By_DeviationRate --- Sets whether to use the deviation rate for exiting a trade. True turns this on.

■Exit_DeviationRate --- The numerical value of the deviation rate used for settlement. It is also possible to input a negative number.

■TrailingStop --- If set to true, a trailing stop will be applied. This method moves the stop loss to the recent high or low.

■TrailingBars --- How many bars ago's low or high the stop loss should be moved to.





Since this EA operates at the open, when performing backtesting or optimization, you can set the corresponding timeframe and run it "On Open Prices Only" to perform it at high speed. (This EA operates on the 1-hour timeframe).



