EA Super ScalperX
- Experts
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EA Super ScalperX - uses a sophisticated trading methodology that includes cross-market analysis to find scalpers entry points with XAUUSD, one of the most dynamic pairs on the market. The advisor uses stop-loss for all orders, does not use any dangerous trading methods.
This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair which you can use on the M5-M15 timeframe.
No dangerous strategies! No grid, no martingale, no hedging. Always uses stop loss and take profit.
Recommendations:
- Symbol = XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Timeframe = Xauusd M5-M15
- Capital min = 50$-100$
- Broker = Any-
- Account type = any, lower spread preferred
- Leverage = 1:200 more
- VPS = preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS
- If you have any questions, send a message.
Happy trading!!!