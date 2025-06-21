NQBlade

NQBLADE – Precision NASDAQ Scalping Bot (3-Minute EMA Strategy)

Unlock the power of NQBLADE, a high-performance algorithmic trading bot engineered exclusively for NASDAQ on the 3-minute chart. Designed for precision entries and consistent gains, NQBLADE combines a proven EMA crossover strategy with a custom volatility filter to smartly avoid sideways markets and false signals.

🔹 Smart Trade Splitting:
NQBLADE opens up to 4 customizable partial positions, each with individually adjustable take-profits. This balanced approach captures fast gains while allowing for extended trends — perfect for secure yet scalable growth.

🔹 Fully Customizable Parameters:
From risk per trade, trading hours, and allowed weekdays, to SL/TP levels — every variable can be tailored to your trading style. Or simply leave the powerful default settings untouched and let the bot handle everything.

🔹 Prop-Firm Friendly:
NQBLADE is designed with prop firm requirements in mind, featuring stable risk logic and smart position sizing — ideal for evaluation phases and funded accounts.

📈 Backtest-Proven Performance (2020–14.06.2025):
At a moderate 1.5% risk per trade, NQBLADE generated nearly 500% return — showcasing its robustness across various market phases.

Ready to scale your NASDAQ strategy with confidence? Let NQBLADE handle the execution — so you can focus on growth.


