Trading Dashboard MT4
- Utilitaires
- Fatih Selim Demir
- Version: 1.0
Trading Dashboard MT4 – Fast & Practical Forex Panel
📅 Version: 1.0
🚀 Overview
Trading Dashboard MT4 is a lightweight and powerful control panel for MetaTrader 4. It allows traders to manage all trades directly from the chart — no extra windows, no delays. With one click, you can open or close positions, secure profits, adjust Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, or perform partial closes. Designed for speed, simplicity, and full control, this panel is the perfect tool for both beginners and professional traders.
⚡ Key Features
-
🔴 One-Click Close All – Exit all trades instantly.
-
🌓 Partial Close (%) – Secure profits step-by-step by closing a percentage of lots.
-
⚖️ Break-Even Function – Move SL to entry price after reaching your defined pip profit.
-
📈 Fast Buy/Sell Buttons – Enter lot size and place trades instantly.
-
🔒 SL/TP Quick Edit – Apply new Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to all open trades at once.
-
⏱️ Real-Time Info – Spread, total long/short lots, and local time updated every second.
-
🖤 Modern Clean Design – Dark theme with vibrant accents, fits both desktop & mobile MT4 charts.
⚙️ Input Parameters
-
Panel Position: LabelCorner , PanelX , PanelY
-
Button & Font Size: fully adjustable
-
Partial Close %: customizable (default 50%)
-
Break-Even Threshold: set profit trigger in pips
📥 Installation
-
Copy TradingDashboard.ex4 into MQL4/Experts folder.
-
Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh Navigator → Expert Advisors.
-
Drag Trading Dashboard MT4 onto your chart.
-
Start trading with one-click speed and control.
(⚠️ Note: This product is for MT4 only. For MT5 version, please contact support.)
💡 Tip: Trading Dashboard MT4 does not open trades automatically. Use it together with your own strategy to maximize control and efficiency.
