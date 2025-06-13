Trading Dashboard MT4

Trading Dashboard MT4 – Fast & Practical Forex Panel

📅 Version: 1.0

🚀 Overview

Trading Dashboard MT4 is a lightweight and powerful control panel for MetaTrader 4. It allows traders to manage all trades directly from the chart — no extra windows, no delays. With one click, you can open or close positions, secure profits, adjust Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, or perform partial closes. Designed for speed, simplicity, and full control, this panel is the perfect tool for both beginners and professional traders.

⚡ Key Features

  • 🔴 One-Click Close All – Exit all trades instantly.

  • 🌓 Partial Close (%) – Secure profits step-by-step by closing a percentage of lots.

  • ⚖️ Break-Even Function – Move SL to entry price after reaching your defined pip profit.

  • 📈 Fast Buy/Sell Buttons – Enter lot size and place trades instantly.

  • 🔒 SL/TP Quick Edit – Apply new Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to all open trades at once.

  • ⏱️ Real-Time Info – Spread, total long/short lots, and local time updated every second.

  • 🖤 Modern Clean Design – Dark theme with vibrant accents, fits both desktop & mobile MT4 charts.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Panel Position: LabelCorner , PanelX , PanelY

  • Button & Font Size: fully adjustable

  • Partial Close %: customizable (default 50%)

  • Break-Even Threshold: set profit trigger in pips

📥 Installation

  1. Copy TradingDashboard.ex4 into MQL4/Experts folder.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh Navigator → Expert Advisors.

  3. Drag Trading Dashboard MT4 onto your chart.

  4. Start trading with one-click speed and control.

(⚠️ Note: This product is for MT4 only. For MT5 version, please contact support.)


💡 Tip: Trading Dashboard MT4 does not open trades automatically. Use it together with your own strategy to maximize control and efficiency.



Produits recommandés
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool built on harmonic pattern principles, emphasizing deep reversal zones and overextended price behavior. Unlike the traditional Shark pattern, this version adapts to structural changes in wavelength and direction to identify more accurate reversal zones. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Indica
FREE
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « WPR et 2 moyennes mobiles » pour MT4, sans refonte. - WPR est l'un des meilleurs oscillateurs pour le scalping. - L'indicateur « WPR et 2 moyennes mobiles » vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles rapides et lentes de l'oscillateur WPR. - L'indicateur permet de visualiser les corrections de prix très tôt. - Il est très facile à configurer via les paramètres et peut être utilisé sur n'importe quelle unité de temps. - Les conditions d'entrée à l'achat et à la ven
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Smart Backtest
Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
Utilitaires
For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilitaires
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
RSI Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
RSI Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The RSI Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a technical tool designed to map out reactive price zones based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) algorithm. It provides traders with a visual representation of RSI-derived levels directly on their charts, allowing for more precise technical evaluations. This enhances the ability to anticipate potential price turns and fine-tune trade timing across different market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Gui
FREE
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Custom Pattern Detector
Martin Eshleman
Indicateurs
Custom Pattern Detector Indicator This indicator lets you define your own custom pattern instead of the typical candlestick patterns. Everybody already knows about common candlestick patterns like the Doji pattern. This indicator is different though. The pattern you will define is a custom pattern based on CANDLE FORMATIONS . Once the indicator knows the pattern you want it to look for, then it will go through history on the chart and find matching patterns, make them visible to you, and calcula
FREE
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Previous Indicators Data MA Crossover
Che Jeib Che Said
5 (3)
Indicateurs
PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA CROSSOVER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it. This indicator notifies and draws an arrow on the chart whenever    the MA line has crossed over its previous indicator’s data MA filtered by MA Trend.   It also displays total pips gained from all the entry set-ups. Setting ·   You c
FREE
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicateurs
Master Scalping M1 est un indicateur innovant qui utilise un algorithme pour déterminer rapidement et avec précision la tendance. L'indicateur calcule le temps d'ouverture et de fermeture des positions, les algorithmes de l'indicateur vous permettent de trouver les moments idéaux pour entrer dans une transaction (acheter ou vendre un actif), ce qui augmente le succès des transactions pour la plupart des commerçants. Avantages de l'indicateur : Facile à utiliser, ne surcharge pas le graphique ave
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
ARKA Qstick MT4
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
FREE
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicateurs
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilitaires
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Constructor
Aleksey Semenov
Utilitaires
Constructor is a convenient tool for creating, (building strategies) testing and applying trading strategies and ideas, as well as testing and using separate indicators and their groups. Constructor includes opening, closing, deal tracking, averaging and recovery modules, as well as various trading options with and without averaging and martingale. You are able to connect up to 10 different external indicators. Find the detailed instructions in the attached pdf file. Trading settings averaging
FREE
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicateurs
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4! Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need! Key Features That Will Amaze You: Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!  * P
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicateurs
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilitaires
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilitaires
COPIEUR COMMERCIAL - MOT DE PASSE INVESTISSEUR - COPIE COMMERCIAL - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Remarque : Vous avez besoin à la fois de "Mirror Copier Master" sur le compte principal qui sera suivi du compte client et de "Mirror Copier Client" sur le compte client qui suivra le compte principal. Blogues : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 COMMENT ÇA FONCTIONNE : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M Version MT4 Maître : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client :
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ]
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilitaires
Le SAFETYLOCK est un outil indispensable pour les traders cherchant à se protéger contre les retournements de marché soudains. Il agit en plaçant automatiquement un ordre opposé pour chaque position déjà ouverte, assurant ainsi une couverture efficace en cas de mouvements imprévus. Lorsque vous ouvrez une position, que ce soit manuellement ou via un Expert Advisor (EA), SAFETYLOCK crée instantanément un ordre en attente opposé. Si la position devient déficitaire, cet ordre est activé, formant a
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilitaires
Solution professionnelle pour la copie de transactions entre terminaux. RS Trade Copier est un système fiable et flexible conçu pour copier les opérations de trading entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader 4. Cette solution convient aux traders expérimentés, aux services de signaux ainsi qu'aux investisseurs privés. Elle permet la transmission des signaux d'une ou plusieurs sources vers un ou plusieurs clients, garantissant une précision élevée et un délai minimal. Le programme supporte une configu
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Plus de l'auteur
Close All Trade MT4
Fatih Selim Demir
Utilitaires
This is a simple and very effective utility for closing orders with one click. You will need it if you have a number of open orders on your balance and it takes too long to close them manually, which might lead to an extra loss of money on the account. This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading.
FREE
Entry Price Calculator
Fatih Selim Demir
Utilitaires
Perfect for traders who want to keep their   average entry level visible   at all times and improve their   position management . Key Features: Automatically calculates average entry price for Buy and Sell positions Displays result directly on chart with customizable panel Works with all symbols and timeframes Helps manage grid/martingale or manual entries efficiently Simple, fast, and trader-friendly
FREE
Scalping Ai MT4
Fatih Selim Demir
Experts
A robot built over many years, assisted by artificial intelligence. The robot use a very mild/safe hedging strategy. How do I start: 1. After purchase the EA, please send me a  private message  with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, I'll send you the manual and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA. 2. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, a
Filtrer:
toyga1
21
toyga1 2025.09.25 12:17 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Fatih Selim Demir
465
Réponse du développeur Fatih Selim Demir 2025.09.25 14:44
Thank you very much for your feedback and kind words. I’m glad you find the EA easy and fast. I’ll definitely work on adding a profit/loss display in the next update.
Répondre à l'avis