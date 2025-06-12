Current Pointer - Ride the Market Flow with Confidence Stop guessing the market's direction. After countless hours of my own personal coding and rigorous testing, I developed Current Pointer to solve a common problem for traders: cutting through market noise to find the true trend. This isn't just another simple arrow indicator; it's a dedicated tool crafted with care to bring clarity and confidence to your charts.

The Philosophy Behind Current Pointer

The market is designed to be confusing. Indicators often lag, and multiple tools can give you conflicting signals, leading to "analysis paralysis." One indicator says oversold, while the trend continues to plummet. Sound familiar?

By combining their strengths, it filters out conflicting information and identifies the underlying market "current" with higher accuracy.





The result is timely, non-repainting entry signals in the form of clean arrows directly on your chart. Let the current be your guide!

⚡ Limited Time Introductory Offer! ⚡ To celebrate the launch of Current Pointer, you can get a 1-month license for just $30 USD! This special introductory price is for a limited time only as we gather our first group of users. The price will increase to its standard rate of $70 soon. Lock in your access now and take advantage of this unique offer!

Key Features Simple Buy & Sell Arrow Signals: No complex interpretation needed. A green arrow means buy, a red arrow means sell. It's that easy.

100% Non-Repainting: The signals are confirmed and locked in. Once an arrow appears on a closed candle, it will never move or disappear.

Multi-Indicator Synthesis Engine: Our algorithm combines the strengths of several indicators to produce higher-probability signals.



Works on All Symbols and Timeframes: From the M1 chart to the Daily chart, on Forex, Cryptos, or Indices, Current Pointer adapts to your trading style. You can even use it on a renko chart!

From the M1 chart to the Daily chart, on Forex, Cryptos, or Indices, Current Pointer adapts to your trading style. You can even use it on a renko chart! Fully Customizable Parameters: Adjust only one parameter input! Save yourself a headache! Recommendation: For best results, use Current Pointer in trending markets. A simple way to confirm a trend is to use a 200-period moving average; trade buy signals above the MA and sell signals below it. I personally use Corrected FEMA Hull for confluence. Its freely available on the net! Recommended settings & pair : 95-100 on Gold M5

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q: Is this a "Holy Grail" or automated robot? A: No. Current Pointer is a powerful manual trading tool designed to give you a significant edge. It is not an automated robot. Success in trading always requires proper risk management and discipline.

Q: Does it work in ranging (sideways) markets? A: This is primarily a trend-following tool, so it is most effective in trending markets. In choppy or ranging markets, it's best to be cautious or wait for a clear breakout signal.

Q: What are the best settings to use? A: The default settings are highly optimized for a variety of symbols and timeframes. However, we always encourage you to experiment on a demo account to find the settings that best suit your personal trading style.





Its proprietary algorithm intelligently synthesizes the principles into a single, cohesive signal. Instead of you trying to interpret multiple conflicting sources, Current Pointer does the heavy lifting, acting as a "master signal" that harmonizes the data. It filters out the noise, so you can focus on what truly matters: execution and risk management.




