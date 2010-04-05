Gold Titan King

NOTICE : PLEASE CHECK THE COMMENT FOR THE LATEST VERSION AND DOWLOAD THE LINK DIRECTLY


Expert Advisor Description:

🌟 Gold Smart Martingale EA – Fully Automated, Designed for Passive Income!

Trade gold like a pro—even while you sleep—with the Smart Martingale EA, expertly designed for XAU/USD (Gold) and built for consistent, hands-free profits.

This fully automated EA combines powerful features to protect and grow your capital:

Smart Martingale Strategy for intelligent lot scaling
✅ Optimized Double Hedging System for risk balancing
Auto Recovery Features to bounce back from losses
✅ Advanced Drawdown Control to protect your account
✅ Built-in Slippage Filters & Spread Filters for cleaner, more accurate entries
✅ Tailored to work best with Gold (XAU/USD) on M15 or H1 timeframe

💰 No need for big capital!
Start trading with as low as $100 using a cent account, or use an ECN account with at least $5000 for even greater performance.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA is your key to generating passive income while sleeping.

🎯 Grab your copy now for only $699!
🔥 Price valid for the first 10 users only – it will increase soon!

This is the cheapest EA for now, yet it’s packed with powerful features to help you grow your account automatically.

Setup is simple:

  • Just use the default settings – no complex configurations needed.

  • For personalized optimization, message me for guidance after you purchase.

💡 Recommended Account Types:

  • For small capital, you can start with just $100 using a cent account.

  • For more stable and optimized performance, use an ECN account with at least $5000 capital.

This EA is designed to work for both beginners and advanced users. Whether you're starting small or scaling big, it adapts to your needs.


Plus de l'auteur
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
ForXau King MT4
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
ForXau King MT4 – Smart Martingale Breakout EA for GOLD & USDJPY Limited Offer – Only 10 Discounted Copies Available! Live Account using ForXau King MT4 Server: VantageInternational-Live 9 MT4 Login: 7223940 Password: Forxau25 ForXau King MT4 is a new, innovative smart martingale EA that uses a cutting-edge breakout strategy system , engineered for high precision, fast recovery, and tight risk control. It is specially designed for specific account types and optimized for USDJPY and
Sniper Scalper Ea
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
Sniper Scalper EA – Precision Arbitrage with Smart Risk Control Introducing Sniper Scalper EA, a Smart Arbitrage-type Expert Advisor specially designed for EURUSD – also known as the ultimate Euro Reaper in the world of algorithmic trading. Powered by a cutting-edge breakout strategy and an intelligent auto-compounding system, this EA is built to deliver steady, scalable growth with tight risk management and low drawdown. On average, it can grow your capital by up to 15% per month, using a ma
King Hedge
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
King Hedge EA – Smart Auto-Recovery Trading System King Hedge EA is a powerful automated hedge trading system designed to recover losses intelligently and secure consistent profits through dynamic money management and multi-layer recovery logic. Built for traders who want precision, stability, and full control , this EA features a target-based closing system , auto-hedging , and smart drawdown protection . ️ Core Features Auto Recovery System – Instantly detects losing positions and activ
