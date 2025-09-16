SHADOW BREAKER GOLD PROFESSIONAL EA — Rule-Based Trend Expert for XAUUSD (Gold)

Category: Experts > Trend

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Risk Type: Auto Lot with SL/TP

Strategy: Trend-based Technical Trading (No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Guesswork)

WHAT IS SHADOW BREAKER?

Shadow Breaker Gold Professional EA is a fully automated, trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) with precision,

risk control, and simplicity. Built for serious traders and prop firm challengers, this EA uses clean price-action principles and avoids all high-risk tactics.

Every trade is based on defined technical logic — not prediction, not luck.

PRICING ROADMAP

Shadow Breaker Gold EA follows a staged pricing model to reflect its development maturity and user feedback.

Phase Price (USD) Status Launch Phase $149 Completed Growth Phase $299 Current Next Phase $499 Planned Final Price $999 Planned End

Note: Prices may be adjusted in the future based on ongoing improvements, market demand, and support resources.

KEY FEATURES

• Trend Strategy (No Martingale, No Grid)

• Capital Protection via automatic lot sizing

• ATR-based or pip-based trailing stop modes

• Prop firm compliant logic and risk handling

• Plug-and-play: no set files needed

Trading Pair: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $500

Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, Pepperstone, SwitchMarkets

Execution Type: Market Execution

Spread Tolerance: Up to 3.5 pips optimized

No Grid

No Martingale

No Averaging

No Tick Scalping

No News-based entries

No AI-based predictions

Verified on demo/live forward testing

Backtested with realistic spread and slippage

Broker-agnostic setup for modern platforms

Prop firm challenge participants

Manual traders seeking automation

Gold (XAUUSD) traders preferring structure

Users avoiding overfitted or random logic

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONSWHAT IT DOESN'T USEFORWARD-TESTED PERFORMANCEWHO IS IT FOR?BONUS OFFER

Buyers are eligible for a bonus EA (valued at $999).

To claim, send a purchase confirmation via MQL5 private message.

Genuine customers only — each request is manually verified.

SUPPORT

Have questions or need setup help? Contact via MQL5 messages or product comments.

• Fast response

• Continuous updates

• Verified product history



