Gold Help

Gold_Help: Simplify Your Trading and Maximize Profits!

Tired of manually calculating volumes, stop-losses, and take-profits? Introducing Gold_Help - your personal trading panel that automates routine processes and unlocks new opportunities for profitable trading!

Gold_Help is a powerful yet easy-to-use tool designed for traders who value time and accuracy. It eliminates the need for manual volume calculations, allowing you to focus on market analysis and making informed decisions.

Benefits of Gold_Help:

Automatic Volume Calculation: Forget about complex formulas and tedious calculations. Simply specify your desired risk in your account currency, and Gold_Help will automatically calculate the optimal volume for each trade.

Intuitive Interface: Two buttons, "Buy" and "Sell" - that's all you need! No complicated settings or confusing parameters.

Flexible Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Configuration: Set your stop-loss as a percentage of ATR on H1 for 100 candles and define your take-profit from 0.1 to infinity to fully adapt your strategy to your goals.

Risk and Profit Optimization: Allows you to accurately control the risk per trade and set the desired profit-to-risk ratio.

Ideal for Scalping: The speed and accuracy of Gold_Help make it an indispensable tool for scalpers, allowing them to quickly react to market changes and lock in profits.

Easy Installation: Install the program in the "experts" folder of your terminal and start trading today!

Imagine:

You analyze the market, see a profitable opportunity, and open a trade with optimal volume, correctly placed stop-loss, and take-profit corresponding to your risk management - all with just one click. No more spending time on manual calculations - Gold_Help does it all for you!

Usage Example:

Risk: $500 per trade.

Stop-Loss: 100% of ATR.

Take-Profit: 3.

When you click the "Buy" button, Gold_Help will automatically calculate the volume, set the stop-loss at 100% of ATR, and the take-profit 3 times the risk (1:3).

Gold_Help is not just a trading panel, it's your personal assistant that will help you:

Simplify the trading process.

Reduce time spent on routine operations.

Improve risk management.

Increase trading profitability.

Don't miss the opportunity to take your trading to the next level! Order Gold_Help now and start earning more!
Produits recommandés
Complete Pending Orders Grid System
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings – if true , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted. BuyStop – if true , BuyStop order is opened. SellStop – if tr
Trade Volume Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Un utilitaire simple pour copier les volumes d'échanges d'un compte MT5 ou MT4 vers un autre compte MT4. Vous pouvez copier des positions entre les comptes de compensation et de couverture dans n'importe quelle combinaison. Par défaut, les positions ouvertes par tous les symboles correspondants avec les mêmes volumes seront copiées. Si les noms des symboles sont différents ou si le volume des positions copiées doit être différent ou si toutes les positions ne doivent pas être copiées, le comport
FREE
Qiwi EA
Valiantsin Pyrkin
5 (1)
Experts
Qiwi EA   is a fully automatic Forex trading system. The system monitors the trend, tracks the actions of large traders in the Asian session and trades with them. The expert does not use dangerous trading methods, does not use a high frequency of transactions, and most importantly, is not sensitive to the spread. An expert is also suitable for dispersal of a deposit. Several trading modes: aggressive, calm. It all depends on your preference. I am ready to help you set up an expert for a
IT ADX Momentum EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
5 (1)
Experts
Découvrez notre dernier-né, IT ADX Momentum , une avancée majeure dans l'univers du trading automatisé. Notre EA redéfinit les règles du jeu en exploitant pleinement l'indicateur ADX pour vous offrir des performances exceptionnelles. Utilisation de l'ADX dans l'IT ADX Momentum EA  L'IT ADX Momentum EA repose sur une stratégie sophistiquée qui tire parti de l'analyse de l'ADX pour prendre des décisions de trading éclairées, tout en implémentant une stratégie de grille pour maximiser les profit
FREE
Various Trailing Manager
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Utilitaires
Various Trailing Manager EA Various Trailing Manager EA is a professional trader's tool that provides protection of floating profit on open trades. This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with trailing stops based on 7 methods: percent, ATR, Moving Average, Candle, Parabolic, Fractal. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close. Visualize all orders and t
Murasame
Akihiro Tanaka
Experts
aperçu "Murasame" est un système de suivi de tendance qui prend en moyenne environ 25 heures par transaction. Pas de grille, pas de martingale, pas de double face, 1 position. Le stop loss est déplacé par trailing. Installation paire de devises GBPJPY Axe du temps 30  minutes   (ver.4.0~) GMT +2/+3   (   uniquement pour   5   barres quotidiennes   ) Numéro de barre d'affichage des paramètres   MT4 1000   ou plus paramètres Magie non. nombre magique Heure d'été 0 : Aucun / 1 : Style américai
Psychology
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
FREE
LayerStop
Norhisham Mohd Rudin
Experts
LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss. No specific conditions are used to open pending order. Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart. Suitable for News High Impact. If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart a
Extra Martingale
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
Big Drawdown Swap Hunter
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
Hello guys, This is my New EA. You can try this. But first note few things.  This EA has high risk, high drawdown. So your deposit should be large enough to use this EA.  This EA use only pending orders. No complex strategy. Only use this EA for positive swap charge trades . Because some orders must hold for long term for hit TP. Use minimum lot size(0.01) to trades and use a trading account that can open 1000 open position or more. minimum deposit 10000USD or if you use cent account you can sta
FREE
Working Bot
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
Boom Boom Smer4
Dmitrii Survila
5 (1)
Experts
Hello investor! The author of ATS gave me the name Boom Boom Smer4 because I can break one currency pair into small pieces in four variations at the same time! This is far from my limit. What does an investor need from me!? A large number of transactions? Minimum deposit load? Quality entry into the market? Multicurrency? Stable daily profit? The Trading Strategy, which the author laid in me, can do all this on his own! PBX features: "Boom Boom Smer4" Analysis of several timeframes at t
The Equity Protector
Wade C Hunt
Utilitaires
Protégez vos capitaux propres avec Equity Protector. Une EA spécialement conçue pour ceux qui exécutent des robots sur leurs défis de compte financés. Placez ce bot sur un graphique, entrez votre objectif en capitaux propres totaux et rassurez-vous en sachant que vos robots cesseront de négocier lorsque cet objectif sera atteint. Vous offrant la tranquillité d'esprit en sachant que vos capitaux propres sont en sécurité, même lorsque vous dormez ! Essayez Equity Protector dès aujourd’hui !
Screener demo
Patrick Chalindar
Utilitaires
Find pairs are good to trade. This demo version is unlimited and can be use with all functionalities, but displays only 3 results max. Up to 4 criteria. Candlestick patterns. Create your own screener with OR/AND conditions. Ex: (condition 1 OR condition 2) AND (condition 3 OR condition 4). From the result, simple click on the pair label displays the symbol in all charts you have. Load your own pair list. By default, the program works with: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY,
FREE
EAsy ClickTrade
Isaac Alvira
Utilitaires
EAsy ClickTrade is the easiest way in the Forex market to: Execute trades instantly as a function of selected Equity Risk and your desired StopLoss Level for ANY CURRENCY PAIR . Calculate the risk exposure to the market in terms of equity at risk per currency and direction. Calculate how attractive a potential trade is in terms of Risk and Spread Cost (excellent for scalpers and short-term traders). Inputs Select Risk for Lots Calculation [% Equity]. By default 1%. This is the initial value for
NotifyMe Plus for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilitaires
Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or plays a sound in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account. Launching the Expert Advisor For the Expert Advisor to work, pl
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Multiversal
Corentin Petitgirard
4.04 (24)
Experts
please read the description. After months of programming and testing, I'm proud to share  Multiversal  with you . Multiversal  is an expert who works on Timeframe M5 on 20 different pairs  each with a different setting.  Multiversal  is a scalper who is not spread sentive . So It works on every brokers in all conditions. Multiversal  does not use any dangerous strategies  like martingal or hedging that could blow up your account. This expert is the final product of a long period of research. M
FREE
Element 8
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade. Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Experts
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module. Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase i
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilitaires
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.31 (166)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
PL Info Panel MT4
Koshalya
Utilitaires
This utility shows various types of information on chart, controlled by many filters and option for each of them. If you want any custom feature or want to remove something from this product for your personal use. Please send me a personal message, I'll be happy to do so for you. Inputs and features explained: BG Color   - Background color of the Dashboard Text Color   - Color of text info on the Dashboard Border Color   - Color of Border of the Dashboard Set Color on +/- Text   - True/False opt
Infinity Gold Break 3 MT4
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
InfinityBreak v3.0 – Tradez plus intelligemment, pas plus durement ! Prenez le contrôle des marchés avec la dernière avancée en trading automatisé. InfinityBreak v3.0 détecte les breakouts clés, gère TP, SL, TP partiels et tailles de lots automatiquement, et vous aide à trader le XAU/USD comme un pro. Optimisé pour le timeframe M1 – rapide, précis et fiable. Gestion intelligente du risque – pas de martingale, pas de stratégies risquées. Adapté aux débutants et intermédiaires – entière
CalculateLotSizeEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilitaires
This expert is a utility to help any trader to find the right lot size according to the risk he wants to take. It calculates the lot size based on account equity and added stop loss. The utility can't to open or close position. Attach the expert in the same symbol as the one you want to open position. PARAMETERS LossPips - Stop loss in pips for your position. RiskPercent - Risk of equity you want to get.
FREE
QuickClose
Daying Cao
Utilitaires
QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
AutoSLTP for ScalpersMT4
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SLTPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Risk and Money Management
Sushan Maharjan
Utilitaires
Its best to have Money and Risk management strategy than not to have any. Those strategy helps to risk low amount in any trade and helps to manage money so that few loosing trade wont have significant impact in your trading balance. The best part is it does all the calculations and places order accordingly. Other things that it does are: Makes sure that only 2% of total balance is risked per trade. Manges money by investing high in low volatile pairs and invest less in high volatile pairs Places
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
Utilitaires
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Le Local Trade Copier EA est une solution pour les commerçants individuels ou les gestionnaires de compte qui ont besoin d'exécuter des signaux commerciaux à partir de sources externes ou qui ont besoin de gérer plusieurs comptes en même temps, sans avoir besoin d'un compte MAM ou PAMM. Il copie jusqu'à 8 comptes maîtres vers un nombre illimité de comptes esclaves [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] 100% auto-hébergé Facile à installer et à util
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilitaires
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilitaires
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade – Gestion des transactions intelligente, simple et puissante Easy Trade est la solution tout-en-un pour la gestion des transactions destinée aux utilisateurs de MetaTrader souhaitant garder le contrôle du risque et assurer une exécution fluide. Conçu dès le départ avec les retours des traders, Easy Trade facilite l'exécution, la surveillance et la gestion des transactions sur plusieurs symboles – sans complexifier votre flux de travail. Que vous pratiquiez le scalping manuel ou que
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (24)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Copieur Master MT4       est un outil de copie de transactions pour les terminaux MetaTrader 4 et MetaTrader 5. Il prend en charge la copie dans les deux sens : de MT4 à MT5, de MT5 à MT4, ainsi qu'entre comptes du même type MT4 à MT4. Pour fonctionner correctement, tous les terminaux doivent fonctionner sur le même PC ou VPS. [   DÉMO   ] [   Instruction   ] Pour copier vers MetaTrader 4, une version séparée —       Copieur Master MT5       — est requis. Caractéristiques principales : Modes de
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Plus de l'auteur
Goldbay the assistant
Vitalii Krasil'nikov
Utilitaires
This assistant robot is designed to simplify gold trading and provides advanced trade management tools while maintaining trader control. It's ideal for traders who need a flexible tool to implement their trading strategies in the gold market. Key Features: Semi-Automatic Mode: Forget about round-the-clock market monitoring. Simply set the trading direction (long/short) before the market opens, and the robot will automatically perform all other actions according to your parameters. Customizab
Double Price Tap
Vitalii Krasil'nikov
Indicateurs
Double Price Tap — an MT4 indicator that reliably shows large players' limit levels, reversal points, and likely breakout zones. Short summary Double Price Tap detects real price holding: when two consecutive bars hit the exact same price pip‑to‑pip and fail to break it, that forms a real price boundary. The indicator marks these spots on the chart and highlights where a bounce or an imminent breakout is likely. How to read the signals Up arrow — two consecutive bars touched the same high (p
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis