Gold Avenger
🚀 Introducing Gold Avenger Expert Advisor (EA)
Master Trend Breakouts & Dominate the Gold Market
Gold Avenger is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Powered by a trend-following breakout strategy, it uses smart pending orders and liquidity-based filtering to pinpoint high-probability entries with surgical precision. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, Gold Avenger helps you trade smarter, not harder.
🔥 Why Choose Gold Avenger?
✅ Real-Time Strategy Execution
Gold Avenger responds dynamically to evolving market conditions, offering a robust and realistic trading experience with real-world performance at its core.
✅ Liquidity-Based Breakout Filtering
Avoid false breakouts. Our EA analyzes market liquidity to confirm true momentum shifts—so you enter trades with confidence.
✅ Pending Orders for Optimal Entry
Capture breakouts at the perfect moment with minimal slippage. Pending orders ensure you're always one step ahead of the market.
✅ Built-In Risk Management
Each trade comes equipped with pre-set stop-loss protection, helping you manage risk and preserve capital effectively.
✅ Smart News Filter Integration
Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events using MT5’s native economic calendar—no manual configuration required.
⚙️ Setup & Trading Conditions
-
Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart)
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Account Type: Hedging
-
Broker Support: Fully compatible with 2-digit and 3-digit GOLD brokers (auto-detect feature included)
🧠 Technical Recommendations
-
VPS Hosting: Strongly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation
-
Optimized Setfile: Use the provided setfile for peak performance
-
News Filter: Fully automated using MT5’s built-in calendar (no URL or GMT tweaks needed)
📊 Backtest & Performance Specs
-
Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Testing Range: 2024–2025
-
Backtest Model: “Every Tick Based on Real Ticks” (maximum accuracy)
-
Starting Balance: From $100
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
💬 Full Support Included
Need help getting started? Our dedicated team is ready to assist via private message. We’re committed to making your Gold Avenger experience seamless and profitable.
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading in financial markets carries risk. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.