GFX Treasure AI – Automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin Trading
Disclaimer: Trading Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and other financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.
Overview
GFX Treasure AI is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin trading on MetaTrader platforms. It uses advanced algorithms and adaptive strategies to analyze short-term price movements while managing risk effectively.
Key Features
-
Optimized specifically for BTC/USD trading.
-
Supports M5 and M15 timeframes for precise trade entries and exits.
-
Advanced money management with dynamic lot sizing.
-
Configurable take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop settings.
-
Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.
-
Regular updates and dedicated support via MQL5 product comments.
Recommended Settings
-
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD or equivalent for proper margin and risk management.
-
Usage: Backtest and forward-test to refine settings for your broker and market conditions.
Why Choose GFX Treasure AI?
-
Automated trading helps reduce emotional decision-making and operates 24/7.
-
Designed to adapt to Bitcoin’s volatility on short timeframes.
-
Easy to install and customize for your preferred trading style.