GFX Treasure AI – Automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin Trading

Disclaimer: Trading Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and other financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.

Overview

GFX Treasure AI is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin trading on MetaTrader platforms. It uses advanced algorithms and adaptive strategies to analyze short-term price movements while managing risk effectively.

Key Features

Optimized specifically for BTC/USD trading.

Supports M5 and M15 timeframes for precise trade entries and exits.

Advanced money management with dynamic lot sizing.

Configurable take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop settings.

Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

Regular updates and dedicated support via MQL5 product comments.

Recommended Settings

Minimum Capital : $1,000 USD or equivalent for proper margin and risk management.

Usage: Backtest and forward-test to refine settings for your broker and market conditions.

Why Choose GFX Treasure AI?

Automated trading helps reduce emotional decision-making and operates 24/7.

Designed to adapt to Bitcoin’s volatility on short timeframes.

Easy to install and customize for your preferred trading style.



