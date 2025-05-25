RoboBands Trader Pro

- Launch Price: $99

- Next Price: $199 → Increases by $100 every 10 sales (Final: $2499)

Requirements

Broker: Any (Low spread; Fusion Markets recommended)

Min. Deposit: $100 (with 1:500 leverage)

Lot Size: Fully customizable (starts at 0.01)

VPS: Required for 24/7 operation

Timeframes: M1–H1 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, USD/CAD)

Core Features

Combines MACD, Awesome Oscillator, and DeMarker for precise entries

Supports multiple pairs & timeframes

Smart Risk Management : SL/TP, Trailing Stop, max spread, trade limits

Session Control : Trade specific hours/days

Built-in equity protection & real-time performance stats

Remembers key data across sessions

Easy to Use

Set it once and let it run. Full automation with disciplined risk control.

After purchase, message me for installation & setup help.