Quantum Index

5

Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading

Live Signal

      Key Features:

  • Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .DE40Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash

  • Broker: RoboForex (ECN or Prime account).  

  • Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders

  • Expected Profit: 10–20% per month

  • Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings

Description:

Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker accounts, especially ECN and Prime accounts, ensuring fast and efficient order execution.

The EA uses an intelligent hedging system to manage losing trades. Instead of traditional stop-losses, a hedging order is opened in case of unfavorable price movement. If the market reverses, both orders may close with a loss, but such situations are rare. The maximum drawdown in these cases is typically between 10% and 20% (with default lot), and the advisor is generally able to recover these losses within a month.

Quantum Index is easy to use: simply install it on the charts of the four supported indices and enable auto-trading. The EA will handle market analysis and decision-making, providing stable profitability with minimal user involvement.

Advantages:

  • Reliability: Hedging strategy minimizes the risk of premature stop-outs.

  • Simplicity: Install on four charts and enable auto-trading — that’s all it takes to get started.

  • Efficiency: High trade frequency ensures a steady profit flow.

  • Safety: Intelligent risk management minimizes potential losses.


Zhi Xian Lin
278
Zhi Xian Lin 2025.06.26 11:16 
 

The developer is very responsive to user issues and is highly recommended.

Daniel Kwame A Antwi
818
Daniel Kwame A Antwi 2025.06.21 12:40 
 

I just purchased the EA. What time frame should it run on?

Segio Bugay
134
Segio Bugay 2025.06.13 14:59 
 

I've been running this EA for about a month now, and it's very promising! I really like how it works. Definitely a 5-star experience!

Répondre à l'avis