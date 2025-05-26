Fipoy Master Pro

Fipoy Master Pro – Smart Order Block EA for MT5

Launch Price: $299 (Next: $399) | Final Price: $2499

Fipoy Master Pro is an advanced MT5 EA that trades Order Block setups with Fibonacci confirmation. Built with smart money concepts and full auto-management, it features a premium dashboard, smart risk control, and real-time performance stats.

Key Features:

  • Order Block + Fibonacci-based entries

  • Auto/Fix lot sizing

  • Smart Panel for real-time stats

  • Custom trading hours

  • Full TP/SL/trailing automation

Recommended Timeframes:

  • XAU/USD: M15

  • Majors: M1 (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD)

Requirements:

  • Min. $100 (1:500 leverage)

  • VPS required for 24/7 trading

  • Any low-spread broker (Fusion Markets recommended)

 After purchase, message me on MQL5 to get setup instructions and support.

