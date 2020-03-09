Gold Overbought or Oversold Levels

This is a specialized NON-REPAINTING intermarket indicator designed to assess whether gold is overbought or oversold on the daily chart.
What's so Special about it? - it's intermarket-derived, no classic oscillator works as good as this one.

The default period setting is 3, though values between 3 and 6 can be used effectively. On the daily chart, a period of 3 generally performs well, providing timely warnings that help traders avoid entering poor positions.
Predicting gold's trend direction can be challenging due to the influence of complex fundamental forces like risk aversion, inflation expectations, and macroeconomic shifts. This indicator addresses that by analyzing price movements from a selection of currency pairs. These pairs act as proxies for deeper economic signals, allowing the indicator to gauge gold's valuation relative to broader market sentiment.
While no method is flawless, this tool has demonstrated consistent profitability when used with proper trade sizing and risk management.
Note: This is an off-chart indicator, meaning it provides signals independently of standard price charts.











#Forex, #Gold Trading, #XAUUSD, #Trading Indicator, #TechnicalAnalysis, #Intermarket Analysis, #Overbought Oversold, #Currency Correlation, #not BTC, #low risk, #DayTrading, #MT4 Indicator, #MetaTrader, #MQL5, #Forex Tools, #Risk Management, #Trade Smart, #Trading Signals, #Trend Detection, #Profit Tools, #non repainting, #no repaint, #riskless arbitrage based, #hedged forex based

