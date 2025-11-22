QuantumHFT

Overview Quantum HFT

Please read the end carefully. You will not get the same results with all brokers. Watch the video carefully, and look where the tests are done.

High Customizability: Fine-tune signals through extensive average and price options, with the neural network further enhancing accuracy.

Built-in Recovery: 7+ recovery modes to rebound from drawdowns intelligently.

Optional lot multiplier (up to 2.1x) after losses, with streak limits (up to 3). Trailing & Recovery: Percent trailing (e.g., lock 0.89% profit). Points trailing (min profit 89 pips, step 0+). 7 recovery modes: Recent losses, streaks, P/L ratio, hedging, momentum-weighted, Fibonacci-time, and more—scaling lots by factor (1.3x).

Risk Controls: Max spread (89 pips), loss limits (%/points), reverse trading on band/median crosses.

Optional buy/sell stops with drive (trailing adjustment every tick). Performance Monitoring: Auto-logs account/symbol checks, error retries (34 attempts). AppliedTimeFrame (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES): Chart timeframe (default: PERIOD_CURRENT).

(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES): Chart timeframe (default: PERIOD_CURRENT). AppliedSlippage (long): Max slippage in points (default: 0).

(long): Max slippage in points (default: 0). AppliedMagic (long): Unique EA identifier (default: 0). CheckSpread (bool): Enable spread filter (true).

(bool): Enable spread filter (true). MaxSpread (int): Max allowed spread in points (89).

(int): Max allowed spread in points (89). PendingMode (bool): Use pending stops instead of market (true).

(bool): Use pending stops instead of market (true). DrivePoints (int): Offset for pending orders in points (0). TakeProfit / StopLoss (int): Fixed TP/SL in points (0 = disabled).

/ (int): Fixed TP/SL in points (0 = disabled). PercentTrailing (bool): Trail by % profit (true).

(bool): Trail by % profit (true). PercentProfit (double): Min % to trail (0.89).

(double): Min % to trail (0.89). PointsTrailing (bool): Trail by points (true).

(bool): Trail by points (true). MinProfit (int): Min points in profit to trail (89).

(int): Min points in profit to trail (89). TrailingStop / TrailingStep (int): Trailing distance/step (0 = disabled).

/ (int): Trailing distance/step (0 = disabled). DoLimitLoss (bool): Enable loss cut-off (false).

(bool): Enable loss cut-off (false). LossPercent (double) / LossPoints (int): Cut-off threshold (0.0 / 0). ApplyRecovery (bool): Enable recovery (true).

Enable recovery (true). RecoverMode (int): (0-7).

(0-7). RecoverDeals (int): Max deals to recover (89).

Max deals to recover (89). RecoverFactor (double): Recovery multiplier (1.3).

Recovery multiplier (1.3). MManagement (bool): % risk sizing (true).

% risk sizing (true). FixedSize / PercentSize (double): Lot size / % risk (0.1 / 1.0).

(double): Lot size / % risk (0.1 / 1.0). DoMartingale (bool): Enable martingale (false).

Enable martingale (false). SizeMultiply (double): Lot multiplier (2.1).

Lot multiplier (2.1). MultiplyDeals (int): Max martingale steps (3). DoAveraging (bool): Enable grid adds (true).

Enable grid adds (true). CheckTrend (bool): Require trend confirmation (false).

Require trend confirmation (false). MultiplyLot (double): Grid lot multiplier (1.0).

Grid lot multiplier (1.0). PointsStep / PercentStep (double): Grid step in points/% (0 / 1.0).

(double): Grid step in points/% (0 / 1.0). AppliedAssistance (bool): Use secondary MA confirmation (true).

(bool): Use secondary MA confirmation (true). AppliedQuantum (bool) quantum filter: true/false.

(bool) quantum filter: true/false. AppliedAverage (int): average type (0-89).

(int): average type (0-89). AppliedImpulse (int): (0-34).

(int): (0-34). AppliedPeriod (int): average period (1-89).

(int): average period (1-89). AppliedPrice (int): price type (0-987).

(int): price type (0-987). ChannelPeriod (int): channel period (3-89).

(int): channel period (3-89). ChannelAssault (int): channel asault (1-34).

(int): channel asault (1-34). AppliedDeviation (int) channel deviation (3-34).

(int) channel deviation (3-34). NeuroAssistance (bool): true/false.

(bool): true/false. NeuroThreshold (double): 0.0.

(double): 0.0. NeuroSensitivity (double): (0.1-1.0).

(double): (0.1-1.0). NeuroHistoryBars (int): (13-987).

(int): (13-987). NeuroLearningRate (double): (0.01-0.89). DateTimeMode (enum): Time mode (TimeGMTs).

CheckTime (bool): Enable hours filter (true).

(bool): Enable hours filter (true). StartHour / EndHour (int): Trading hours (3 / 21).

/ (int): Trading hours (3 / 21). SkipWeekend (bool): Skip non-trading days (true).

(bool): Skip non-trading days (true). MondayStart / FridayEnd (int): Weekend bounds (3 / 21).

/ (int): Weekend bounds (3 / 21). ReverseDeals (bool): Enable reverse on signals (true).

(bool): Enable reverse on signals (true). ReverseMode (int): Reverse type (0=median, 1=band) (1).

(int): Reverse type (0=median, 1=band) (1). SignalCandle (int): Signal shift (0).

(int): Signal shift (0). MaxBarDeals / MaxSameDeals (int): Max per bar/direction (1 / 1).

/ (int): Max per bar/direction (1 / 1). AppliedRetray (int): Error retry attempts (34). Recommendations Optimization: Backtest on 100% history quality with every real tick.

Backtest on 100% history quality with every real tick. Pairs: Any (M1-H1); avoid news-heavy sessions.

Any (M1-H1); avoid news-heavy sessions. VPS: Use for 24/5 stability; set to GMT+0. For any questions, please feel free to contact me either privately or using the contact details provided in the EA or on my profile.

Attention! This EA is a fast scalper and is intended only for brokers who allow this type of trading and offer zero spread! Default settings are for XAU (Gold).






