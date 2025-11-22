QuantumHFT

Overview Quantum HFT

Please read the end carefully. You will not get the same results with all brokers. Watch the video carefully, and look where the tests are done.

High Customizability: Fine-tune signals through extensive average and price options, with the neural network further enhancing accuracy.

  • Built-in Recovery: 7+ recovery modes to rebound from drawdowns intelligently.
  • Low Drawdown Focus: Emphasizes position sizing, trailing, and filters to protect capital.
  • Dynamic Position Management: Up to 13 simultaneous deals, with max per bar/signal limits.
  • Money Management: Fixed lots (0.01+) or risk-based (% of balance), auto-scaled for leverage/margin.
  • Martingale/Grid: Optional lot multiplier (up to 2.1x) after losses, with streak limits (up to 3).
  • Trailing & Recovery:
    • Percent trailing (e.g., lock 0.89% profit).
    • Points trailing (min profit 89 pips, step 0+).
    • 7 recovery modes: Recent losses, streaks, P/L ratio, hedging, momentum-weighted, Fibonacci-time, and more—scaling lots by factor (1.3x).
  • Risk Controls: Max spread (89 pips), loss limits (%/points), reverse trading on band/median crosses.
  • Time Filters: GMT/server/local time modes; trade only 3-21 hours, skip weekends (Mon 3h-Fri 21h).
  • Pending Orders: Optional buy/sell stops with drive (trailing adjustment every tick).
  • Performance Monitoring: Auto-logs account/symbol checks, error retries (34 attempts).
  • AppliedTimeFrame (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES): Chart timeframe (default: PERIOD_CURRENT).
  • AppliedSlippage (long): Max slippage in points (default: 0).
  • AppliedMagic (long): Unique EA identifier (default: 0).
  • CheckSpread (bool): Enable spread filter (true).
  • MaxSpread (int): Max allowed spread in points (89).
  • PendingMode (bool): Use pending stops instead of market (true).
  • DrivePoints (int): Offset for pending orders in points (0).
  • TakeProfit / StopLoss (int): Fixed TP/SL in points (0 = disabled).
  • PercentTrailing (bool): Trail by % profit (true).
  • PercentProfit (double): Min % to trail (0.89).
  • PointsTrailing (bool): Trail by points (true).
  • MinProfit (int): Min points in profit to trail (89).
  • TrailingStop / TrailingStep (int): Trailing distance/step (0 = disabled).
  • DoLimitLoss (bool): Enable loss cut-off (false).
  • LossPercent (double) / LossPoints (int): Cut-off threshold (0.0 / 0).
  • ApplyRecovery (bool): Enable recovery (true).
  • RecoverMode (int): (0-7).
  • RecoverDeals (int): Max deals to recover (89).
  • RecoverFactor (double): Recovery multiplier (1.3).
  • MManagement (bool): % risk sizing (true).
  • FixedSize / PercentSize (double): Lot size / % risk (0.1 / 1.0).
  • DoMartingale (bool): Enable martingale (false).
  • SizeMultiply (double): Lot multiplier (2.1).
  • MultiplyDeals (int): Max martingale steps (3).
  • DoAveraging (bool): Enable grid adds (true).
  • CheckTrend (bool): Require trend confirmation (false).
  • MultiplyLot (double): Grid lot multiplier (1.0).
  • PointsStep / PercentStep (double): Grid step in points/% (0 / 1.0).
  • AppliedAssistance (bool): Use secondary MA confirmation (true).
  • AppliedQuantum (bool) quantum filter: true/false.
  • AppliedAverage (int): average type (0-89).
  • AppliedImpulse (int): (0-34).
  • AppliedPeriod (int): average period (1-89).
  • AppliedPrice (int): price type (0-987).
  • ChannelPeriod (int): channel period (3-89).
  • ChannelAssault (int): channel asault (1-34).
  • AppliedDeviation (int) channel deviation (3-34).
  • NeuroAssistance (bool): true/false.
  • NeuroThreshold (double): 0.0.
  • NeuroSensitivity (double): (0.1-1.0).
  • NeuroHistoryBars (int): (13-987).
  • NeuroLearningRate (double): (0.01-0.89).
  • DateTimeMode (enum): Time mode (TimeGMTs).
  • CheckTime (bool): Enable hours filter (true).
  • StartHour / EndHour (int): Trading hours (3 / 21).
  • SkipWeekend (bool): Skip non-trading days (true).
  • MondayStart / FridayEnd (int): Weekend bounds (3 / 21).
  • ReverseDeals (bool): Enable reverse on signals (true).
  • ReverseMode (int): Reverse type (0=median, 1=band) (1).
  • SignalCandle (int): Signal shift (0).
  • MaxBarDeals / MaxSameDeals (int): Max per bar/direction (1 / 1).
  • AppliedRetray (int): Error retry attempts (34).

Recommendations

  • Optimization: Backtest on 100% history quality with every real tick.
  • Pairs: Any (M1-H1); avoid news-heavy sessions.
  • VPS: Use for 24/5 stability; set to GMT+0.

For any questions, please feel free to contact me either privately or using the contact details provided in the EA or on my profile.

Attention! This EA is a fast scalper and is intended only for brokers who allow this type of trading and offer zero spread! Default settings are for XAU (Gold).

📌   This tool is provided "as is" and does not guarantee results. Users are encouraged to test and adjust the parameters to suit their preferences and trading conditions.


