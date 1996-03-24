VanguardPrime MT5
VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD
VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution.
Key Features
-
Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) with Bollinger Bands and the Demarker indicator as filters to confirm precise entry points.
-
Advanced Money Management: VanguardPrime MT5 employs a flexible dynamic grid system and an Auto Lot Sizing feature that adapts to your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.
-
Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested with Real Ticks data from 2010 to 2024 to confirm its long-term viability.
-
Active Trading Style: The EA is designed to find frequent trading opportunities, allowing you to generate consistent returns.
How It Works
-
Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade when its indicators confirm a price reversal is likely to occur.
-
Capital Protection: The system includes a configurable maximum number of open orders to help manage risk and control drawdown.
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: AUDUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
Starting Capital: This EA requires a high minimum capital of at least $100,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 100,000 US Cents) to manage risk before trading with a larger standard account.
LotSize Setting
-
- Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.
- For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 100000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $100,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
- For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 150,000-200,000 is recommended.
