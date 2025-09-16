EA IBranos AI MT4

IBRANOS AI v2.0: The Darkmind AI Fusion Expert Advisor

IBRANOS AI v2.0 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that seamlessly blends **AI-powered market analysis** from Google's Gemini Pro model with a robust, built-in **"Smart Confluence" engine** based on technical indicators. It doesn't use ChatGPT or GPT-4o-mini, but instead leverages the `gemini-2.5-pro` (or `gemini-2.5-flash`) model for real-time, context-aware trading decisions. When AI signals are unavailable or invalid, it intelligently falls back to its local confluence system, ensuring continuous, adaptive trading across Forex, Gold, and other instruments.

This EA is designed for traders who demand automation backed by deep market reasoning, combining AI insights with traditional technical analysis for high-probability entries.

---

### **Key Features (Based on Actual Code)**

**1. Gemini AI-Powered Signals (Not GPT)**

* Uses te `gemini-2.5-pro` AI model to analyze price action, indicators (RSI, MACD, MA), volatility, and H1 trend.

* AI provides a clear `buy`/`sell`/`hold` signal, along with a specific entry price, Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and a detailed rationale explaining the primary strategy used (e.g., "Support Bounce", "RSI Divergence").

* Operates in `PRECISION_TURBO` mode for rapid analysis.

**2. Local 'Smart Confluence' Fallback Engine**

* A powerful, hidden technical analysis system using EMA crossovers, RSI, MACD, and Parabolic SAR.

* Configurable confirmation modes (`Strict`, `N-of-M`, `Weighted`) ensure signal robustness.

* Automatically activates if the AI signal is `hold` or if the API fails, ensuring the EA never goes idle.

**3. Dynamic Risk & Money Management**

* **Simplified Lot Sizing:** Choose between fully automated risk-based sizing (using `Balance_Per_Lot`) or a fixed `Manual_Lot_Size`.

* **Risk Tiers (LOT_RISK):** Offers 6 predefined risk levels (`SAFE` to `VERY_HIGH`) for quick setup, calculating lot size based on account equity and Stop Loss distance.

* **Drawdown Protection:** Optional daily and weekly maximum drawdown limits to safeguard your account.

**4. Economic News Filter**

* Automatically pauses trading before and after high/medium-impact news events for specified currencies (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD).

* Sources news data from `faireconomy.media`.

* Displays the next relevant news event directly on the GUI panel.

**5. Advanced Trading Modes & Controls**

* **Signal Source Selector:** Choose to trade using `AI_ONLY`, `SMART_CONFLUENCE_ONLY`, or `AI_AND_SMART_CONFLUENCE` (where local signals act as a backup).

* **Prop Firm Mode:** A dedicated mode that enforces strict compliance checks, ensuring trades align with the H1 trend and maintain a minimum 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio before execution.

* **Directional Control:** Restrict trading to `BUY_ONLY`, `SELL_ONLY`, or `BUY_AND_SELL`.

**6. Smart Recovery System (High-Risk Feature)**

* An optional "martingale-style" recovery system that opens new trades at predefined pip intervals (`RecoveryDistancePips`) if the basket is in loss.

* Uses a `RecoveryLotMultiplier` (e.g., 4.0x) for subsequent trades.

* Includes a `ProfitCloser` to automatically close the entire basket once a small profit (`MinHedgeProfitClose`) is reached.

**7. Asset-Adaptive Trailing Stop**

* Features a hybrid trailing stop logic that can use either the EA's manual settings (`TrailingStart`, `TrailingStep`) or AI-optimized values.

* In a basket of trades, only the *newest* trade is trailed, minimizing interference with the recovery system.

**8. Full Real-Time GUI Dashboard**

* A sleek, embedded panel displaying real-time account metrics (Balance, Equity, P/L, Trades), server time, market trend, and the next news event.

* Clearly shows the active signal source (AI or Local), the AI's rationale, and the identified strategy name.

* In Prop Firm Mode, it displays a compliance checklist (HTF Alignment, Setup Quality, Risk/Reward).

**9. Visual Chart Enhancements**

* Dynamically draws Support and Resistance zones based on the last 10 H1 candles, complete with a mid-line and inner/outer frames for clear visual reference.

**10. Flexible Trading Schedule**

* Option to disable trading on Fridays.

* Ability to set a delayed start time on Mondays (e.g., start at 2:59 AM).

---

### **Main Inputs Explained (As Coded)**

* **General:**

* `MagicNumber`: Unique ID for tracking EA trades.

* `CommentTrade`: Custom comment applied to every order.

* **AI Settings:**

* `SignalForTrades`: Choose between `USE_AI_ONLY`, `USE_SMART_CONFLUENCE_ONLY`, or `USE_AI_AND_SMART_CONFLUENCE`.

* `ModelName`: Specifies the Gemini model (e.g., `gemini-2.5-pro`).

* `AIDirection`: Restrict AI to `BUY_ONLY`, `SELL_ONLY`, or `BUY_SELL`.

* `AITPAndSL`: Enable `TP_SL_AI_OPTIMIZED` to use AI-generated TP/SL levels.

* **Risk Management:**

* `Auto_Lot_Sizing` & `Balance_Per_Lot`: For simple auto-sizing (e.g., 1 lot per $400).

* `LOT_RISK`: Select from `DISABLED`, `SAFE`, `LOW`, `MEDIUM`, `MEDIUM_HIGH`, `HIGH`, `VERY_HIGH` for risk-tiered sizing.

* `UseMaxDrawdown`, `DailyMaxDrawdown`, `WeeklyMaxDrawdown`: Drawdown protection controls.

* **Technical Analysis (Smart Confluence - Hardcoded):**

* Uses EMA (210 for trend, 12/28 for signal), RSI (14), MACD (12,26,9). These are not user-inputs in the current version.

* `SRLookbackPeriod`: Set to 10 (H1 candles) for calculating support/resistance.

* **Trailing & TP/SL:**

* `UseTrailing`, `TrailingStart`, `TrailingStep`: Manual trailing stop settings.

* `TakeProfit`, `StopLoss`: Fallback TP/SL values if AI values are invalid.

* **News Filter:**

* `UseNewsFilter`, `NewsPauseBefore`, `NewsPauseAfter`: Controls for pausing around news.

* `FilterHighImpact`, `FilterMediumImpact`, `NewsCurrencies`: Define which news events to filter.

* **Trading Schedule:**

* `TradeOnFriday`: Enable/disable Friday trading.

* `MondayTradingStartHour`/`Min`: Set a delayed start on Mondays.

---





### **Recommended Settings**





* **Timeframe:** Optimized for H1, but works on any (M15, H4, etc.).

* **Minimum Balance:** $500+ recommended, especially if using the Smart Recovery system.

* **Pairs:** All major Forex pairs, XAUUSD (Gold). Crypto compatibility depends on broker.

* **Broker Type:** Low-spread ECN/STP brokers with reliable execution.





---





### **Prerequisites**





* **Enable WebRequest in MT4:**

* Go to `Tools` > `Options` > `Expert Advisors`.

* Add these URLs to the allowed list:

1. `https://www.thedarkmindai.online/`

2. `https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/`

3. `https://faireconomy.media/`





---





### **FAQ**





**Q: Does this EA trade during high-impact news?**

→ **No.** It automatically pauses trading before and after high/medium-impact news events as configured.





**Q: Can I use it without the AI?**

→ **Yes.** Set `SignalForTrades` to `USE_SMART_CONFLUENCE_ONLY` to rely solely on the built-in technical indicator system.





**Q: Is the Smart Recovery system safe?**

→ **No, it is high-risk.** It uses a multiplier (default 4.0x) which can lead to significant losses if the market moves against the basket. Use with extreme caution or disable it (`UseSmartRecovery = false`).





**Q: What AI model does it use?**

→ It uses **Google's Gemini API** (specifically `gemini-2.5-pro` or `gemini-2.5-flash`), **not** OpenAI's ChatGPT.





---





### **Conclusion**





IBRANOS AI v2.0 is not a "set and forget" miracle bot. It is a sophisticated tool designed for traders who understand risk and seek an intelligent, adaptive system. By fusing cutting-edge AI analysis with a reliable technical backbone and strict risk controls, it aims to provide a disciplined, data-driven approach to automated trading. Use it wisely, and always monitor its performance.