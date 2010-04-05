MT4 Box Session
- Experts
- Rahmat Pradana
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
THE TRADE STRTEGY BASED ON BREAKOUT EA BOX SESSION
Input Range Start (in Hours), Range Duration (in Hours) and Range End Time (in Hours) Trading.
The Breakout Mode:
ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL
Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode:
- Fixed lotsize
- Based on Money/trade
- Based on Risk Percent
Day of Week Filter:
- Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate.
- Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%)
The SL-TP Mode:
- Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Reward)
- Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on RANGE Size Percent (%)
Visual color settings:
- Color Range_Line
- Color Range_Close_Line
- Color Range_Area (rectangle)
Please do a backtest first and download the demo version. Backtest for at least 2 or 4 years.
If you have any questions, please chat with us MQL5 Algo Trading community. @Dchokers