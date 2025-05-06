The Good Buyer

SAFE, GOOD RISK REWARD EA, EA DOES NOT OVER TRADE AND IS FOR THOSE WHO LOOK AT THE BIGGER PICTURE OF GOOD YEARLY RETURNS 

Live Signal (4+ Months) >>> Click Here

IT'S A PAID VERIFIED SIGNAL WITH LIVE PER SECOND UPDATES, I DON'T HIDE MY OPEN TRADES.

After you bought EA, Please ask me if you need help to balance your lot sizes, so that SL'e on different pairs are not imbalanced.

"The Good Buyer" Is a multipair strategy, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale, grid or bad Risk Reward are used, the algorithm uses Impulse technology for entries. 

Recommended;

AUDJPY, M30, set file in comment #30

GBPUSD, M30, set file in comment #30.

GBPJPY, M1, set file in comment #30. (1-3) day trading strategy.

CADJPY, M30, set file in comment #30.

RECOMMENDATION FOR STARTUP; please read comment #22.

Risk Management; I highly recommend to trade @ 1% Risk per trade only, because consecutive losses will come, but if you stick to the recommendation of 1% risk, I'm positive that the EA's good RR will recover losses without hurting too much.

I recommend to trade EA @ Broker with low spread.

VPS compulsory.

EA settings work in PIPS not points.

I highly recommend that EA is traded on its own account using all multi pairs, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference between different EA's.

PLEASE NOTE; "The Good Buyer" only trade buy trades and most pairs trade on Monday only if receiving a signal from indicator. (1-3 trades per week).

Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.


Produits recommandés
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Utilitaires
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5
Wang Yu
Utilitaires
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RS
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Dark Gold m1 TF
Hudhaifa Mohammed Salih Abdullah Ali
Experts
Forex gold ea trade with high accuracy  This ea will give you a higher win rate with lower drawdown ,  Order number is 4 to 3 by month . This ea is optimized by your broker history data  So please contact me after purchase . Tf : 1m  Risk: 1000 = 0.05 lot size Ea Strategy : 1- order open : bollinger bands                        bears power  2- order close : envelopes                           bollinger bands Please send me  your review 
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
The safest Martin
Yong Fan
Experts
The safest Martin     The safest Martin 是一个多货币 EA，采用马丁策略，以其自有的波段算法为基础，并配以控仓技巧。只有价格到达关键位后EA才会发生交易。 The safest Martin 使用即时交易 4种货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDUSD、USDCAD，GBPCAD。算法信号通过十年数据跑测验证，可以实现平稳盈利。 EA 在所有时间框架上都有效，不会丧失其盈利能力。然而，在 H4上观察到了最大效率。在此周期上的风险/盈利比最好。 建议使用账户余额在美元 10000 以上，且每一万美金的仓Lots建议0.01开始。 Lots                                   是选择固定手数后的具体数值。 H01Symbol--H05Symbol      是参与操作的7个货币对。请根据交易商特有商品表示对应改动。货币对后缀添加。
Index Stalker
Jayaweera Arachchige D Ranasinghe
Experts
Index Stalker EA (v1.x Series) Prop Firm Ready Stay on the Rules 1% Risk Margin. 3% Daily Drawdown. $10000 account. Please Don't Hesitate to Contact me for any info you need. 1. High-Impact Product Description In the volatile currents of the NASDAQ 100, the greatest opportunities are found not through brute force, but through precision and patience. Introducing Index Stalker EA , the sophisticated trading tool engineered to silently track and execute high-probability setups with surgical accu
FREE
CTrianglesLongs
Prabhsimran Singh
Experts
Ce EA trade les structures harmoniques du marché AUDUSD (graphique des prix de 1 minute). Les structures utilisées par ce EA sont spécifiques au marché AUDUSD. Vous pouvez l'obtenir pour seulement 30 dollars par mois pour faire des tests en direct. Veuillez effectuer un backtest sur votre compte avant de vous abonner ou d'acheter. Paramètres AUDUSD : Timeframe : 1 min Equity MM : 1 TP : 4 Heure de début : 00:00 Heure de fin : 23:00 Retour annuel prévu : 70%
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
Experts
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Bonjour, je m'appelle   NESCO   / - Je suis un expert en robots entièrement automatiques, j'analyse le marché de manière indépendante et prends des décisions commerciales. Certaines de mes fonctions sont écrites en utilisant   GPT-4_COPILOT   et optimisées par   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . J'ai mon propre serveur pour recevoir les événements financiers dans le monde. Je peux travailler pour vous 24h/24 et 5j/7 sans votre intervention et vous avertir par un message au téléphone si votre attention es
The Comeback Kid Manager EA
Ryan Brown
5 (1)
Experts
The Comeback Kid Manger is half EA and half trade manager. It's capable of keeping the trader profitable on complete auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.  Highlights  Includes one of
EA Monolith
Vasiliy Kolesov
5 (1)
Experts
EA Monolith EA monolith   is a fully automatic, multicurrency Expert Advisor designed for trading on the Forex market in the MT5 terminal on accounts with "netting" orders, "no hedge".  The EA has a function for closing all orders when a critical drawdown is reached, the size of which is set in the settings, which provides full protection of the deposit. This version of the Expert Advisor is configured to work on the gold spot tool. If your broker has two decimal places in quotes on the gol
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Bibliothèque
EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installatio
AI Trading Buddy
Aii Karadag
Experts
Important: After Installation use this instructions described in the "Comments" to add the AI-Trading-Buddy configuration: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/124858?source=Site +Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55105781 This EA can't be backtested in metatrader 5 since it uses webrequests to ai-models like claude, chat-gpt or deepseek and its not possible to backtest with webrequests in mql5. In the backtest scenario I used a simple rsi swing trade strategy. AI Trading Buddy The AI Trading Bu
Otter Scalper
Esteban Thevenon
Experts
Otter Scalper est un robot de trading 100% automatisé. Il utilise une stratégie de breakout très efficace. Le money management est automatique. Une position est engagée au passage d'un plus haut ou d'un plus bas. La position est sécurisée le plus rapidement possible et suivie avec un trailling stop loss. Comme la moyenne des profits est petite, il est conseillé de trader avec un petit spread. Les performances du robot peuvent donc changer selon votre broker. Il est également fortement recommand
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA pour le trading manuel avec la possibilité d'ajouter de nouvelles commandes avec une moyenne en un seul lot. Vous pouvez gérer le risque en modifiant le volume des lots, l'intervalle entre les commandes et en limitant le nombre de positions ouvertes et le volume total des lots. Il existe un stop suiveur, un stop loss virtuel et un profit virtuel, qui peuvent être déplacés librement sur le graphique. À l'aide du simulateur de trading intégré, vous pouvez vérifier le fonctionnement de l'EA dans
True Range Pro MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
5 (10)
Experts
Scalping nocturne précis et système de grille intelligent True Range Pro entre sur le marché pendant la session de nuit en utilisant des indicateurs modifiés sur la base de l'apprentissage automatique pour ouvrir une position. Une grille d'ordre dynamique peut être appliquée lorsque le prix évolue à l'encontre des positions ouvertes. L'option spéciale Active Order augmente considérablement les performances lorsque le nombre de positions ouvertes augmente. Les options Trailing Stop et Drawdown S
Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Voici une description complète pour Hedging Star - un Expert Advisor solide conçu pour protéger vos investissements avec un stop loss intégré. Avant de le déployer en trading réel, il est fortement recommandé de réaliser des tests approfondis en mode démo. Commencez avec une taille de lot conservatrice de 0,01 pour évaluer ses performances. Cet EA est optimisé pour le trading sur les paires de devises GBPUSD et USDJPY. Une des caractéristiques phares de Hedging Star est sa fonctionnalité de tr
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Master MA EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Master MA EA MT5 is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofitab
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
Deriv Future Bot
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Introducing Deriv Future Bot: Your Ultimate Deriv Trading Companion Deriv Future Bot represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, designed to navigate the complex landscape of the Indices market with precision and efficiency. Leveraging advanced algorithms and sophisticated strategies, this cutting-edge trading robot offers unparalleled insights into the dynamic world of currency exchange. FEATURES At the core of Deriv Future Bot's strategy lie two key candlestick patterns, meticulou
Total Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1.79 (19)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe Send a private message to me after purchase; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro est votre Expert Advisor (EA) dédié et puissant, conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD) sur le cadre temporel H1. Contrairement aux EA qui reposent sur des modes d'IA ou de réseaux neuronaux surfaites, Lux Oro est construit sur une base d'analyse technique pure et disciplinée, offrant une stratégie transparent
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
Experts
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicateurs
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
News Day Trader
Aroen Mughal
Experts
4 Advisors pour le prix d'un Présentation du News Day Trader. Cet Expert Advisor négocie sur des communiqués de presse économiques. Cet EA peut utiliser quatre stratégies différentes pour échanger des communiqués de presse. Il n'utilise pas de stratégies de rétablissement à haut risque Grid, Hedge ou Martingale. Cet EA fonctionne encore mieux lorsqu'il est utilisé en combinaison avec le Range Breakout Day Trader , ce qui optimisera les quantités de transactions effectuées par jour. Prix:   179.0
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (5)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot de trading MT5 sans martingale ni grille, avec clôture quotidienne des positions. Développé par trader professionnel avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. Dernière copie au prix actuel ! Ensuite, le prix augmentera de 100 $. L'expert utilise des ordres en attente, n'ouvre qu'une seule position par actif, applique toujours un stop-loss et un take-profit, et clôture les positions chaque jour. Fonctionne avec les instruments financiers suivants : Paires de devises Cry
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.8 (20)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor discipliné de type “mean-reversion” pour les paires majeures et mineures du Forex. Testé sur 6 paires et 5 années de données (~1350 transactions) . Il combine RSI, ADX et double confirmation EMA pour fournir des signaux d’entrée et de sortie précis, fondés sur des preuves . Sans martingale, sans grille – uniquement une logique transparente, un contrôle strict du risque et un trailing stop optionnel . Conçu pour les traders recherchant de la constance sans artifi
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Plus de l'auteur
Asian Express
Antonius Loubser
Experts
I'm trading EA for 4+ months now on a FBS Cent account which is profitable...SEE SCREENSHOT. SIMPLE STRATEGY, NOTE; THIS STRATEGY IS INCLUDED IN MY OTHER EA "The Good Buyer". "Asian Express"   is for those who have a long-term strategy in mind, EA   Trade 1 trade per week, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale or grid are used, no scalping, it's a (1-3) day trading strategy. I have tested many pairs, and it looks like GBPJPY will be the only consistent pair to
Filtrer:
Jacques Koch
183
Jacques Koch 2025.07.08 21:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Antonius Loubser
749
Réponse du développeur Antonius Loubser 2025.07.09 15:27
Hi, Thanx for your review, it's always good to get feedback from traders that the EA trade profitable.
deor
55
deor 2025.07.07 15:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Antonius Loubser
749
Réponse du développeur Antonius Loubser 2025.07.09 15:56
Hi, Thanx for your review, I'm glad to see that more traders are happy with the EA.
Répondre à l'avis