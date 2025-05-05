PalmyTTS

EA Name: PalmyTTS

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Supported Symbols: All symbols
Primary Timeframe: 1 Minute (M1)
Trading Style: Scalping

Strategy Overview

  1. Main Indicators:

    • Use MA5 crossing MA12 on the 1-minute (M1) chart to trigger the first entry.

    • Confirm the trend direction using MA5 crossing MA12 on the 1-hour (H1) chart.

  2. Order Entry Rules

    • First Order: Open a market order when MA5 crosses MA12 on the M1 chart in the same direction as the trend on the H1 chart.

    • Additional Orders: Open pending orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) at a defined distance from the previous entry, using the same fixed lot size.

  3. EA Parameters

    • LotSize – Fixed lot size to be used for all orders

    • PendingDistance – Distance between each pending order

    • MaxOrders – Maximum number of orders allowed in one cycle

    • MAGIC – Unique order ID to distinguish from other EAs

  4. Trend Control

    • EA will trade in one direction only, following the trend defined by MA5 and MA12 on the H1 chart.

    • If the trend changes direction (MA5 crosses MA12 in the opposite direction), the EA will stop placing new orders and wait for a new setup.

*********Best Setup Xauusd 10000USD/TF1minute/Lot0.01
TP value is less than SL
Ratio: SL5000/TP200

If the capital is small, use the Cent portfolio.
By standard 100000Cent, use 0.1 lot.*******

********This EA is best used to accumulate value before withdrawal for 3 months, 6 months, 12 months.and More Than 1 Year*******




Plus de l'auteur
PalmyTTS Forex For IB
Tanapon Sumran
Experts
PalmyTTS_For_IB – Trend-based Martingale EA Description: PalmyTTS_For_IB is a fully automated trading robot designed for cent accounts and high-lot generation systems, perfect for IB commission strategies. It uses a smart Martingale algorithm combined with trend-following logic from higher timeframes (M15 and H1), with no stop loss. The EA aims for small, consistent profits by closing all trades once a specified net profit is reached. Key Features: Trend-Based Entry: Uses EMA crossover on M15
FREE
