PalmyTTS
- Experts
- Tanapon Sumran
- Version: 1.16
- Activations: 5
EA Name: PalmyTTS
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Supported Symbols: All symbols
Primary Timeframe: 1 Minute (M1)
Trading Style: Scalping
Strategy Overview
Main Indicators:
Use MA5 crossing MA12 on the 1-minute (M1) chart to trigger the first entry.
Confirm the trend direction using MA5 crossing MA12 on the 1-hour (H1) chart.
Order Entry Rules
First Order: Open a market order when MA5 crosses MA12 on the M1 chart in the same direction as the trend on the H1 chart.
Additional Orders: Open pending orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) at a defined distance from the previous entry, using the same fixed lot size.
EA Parameters
LotSize – Fixed lot size to be used for all orders
PendingDistance – Distance between each pending order
MaxOrders – Maximum number of orders allowed in one cycle
MAGIC – Unique order ID to distinguish from other EAs
Trend Control
EA will trade in one direction only, following the trend defined by MA5 and MA12 on the H1 chart.
If the trend changes direction (MA5 crosses MA12 in the opposite direction), the EA will stop placing new orders and wait for a new setup.
*********Best Setup Xauusd 10000USD/TF1minute/Lot0.01
TP value is less than SL
Ratio: SL5000/TP200
If the capital is small, use the Cent portfolio.
By standard 100000Cent, use 0.1 lot.*******
********This EA is best used to accumulate value before withdrawal for 3 months, 6 months, 12 months.and More Than 1 Year*******