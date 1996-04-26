Gold Kicker Trading Algorithm (M5 Timeframe)



Unlock consistent trading success with this powerful algorithm, designed for an initial deposit of 300 USD. Below are the standout statistics and the logic behind its performance:

Key Statistics:

Total Net Profit: 3,920.87 USD – Your 300 USD can grow to over 4,200 USD.

Gross Profit: 7,935.65 USD vs. Gross Loss: -4,014.78 USD – A solid profit factor of 1.98.

Profit Trades: 71 out of 293 (24.2%), with an average profit per trade of 86.02 USD.

Loss Trades: 222 (75.8%), but losses are minimized with an average of -52.21 USD per trade.

Maximum Consecutive Wins: 2 (442.89 USD), with a low drawdown of 225.95 USD (5.17%).

Sharpe Ratio: 8.22 – High risk-adjusted returns.

Recovery Factor: 14.05 – Excellent recovery capability after losses.

Monthly Performance: Peaks in May and July (around 70 entries each), with highest profits in January and July (over 1,900 USD each).

Weekly Performance: Strongest on Mondays and Tuesdays (around 60 entries each), with profits peaking mid-week.

Hourly Performance: Most active at 13:00 (Europe, over 100 entries), with profits spiking around 14:00.

Algorithm Logic:



The Gold Kicker algorithm, optimized for the M5 timeframe, focuses on high-probability trades, balancing short and long positions (71 short vs. 222 long trades). It uses historical data to identify optimal entry points, especially during high-activity hours (13:00-14:00) and days (Monday-Tuesday). The strategy minimizes risk by limiting losses (average loss: -52.21 USD) while maximizing gains (average profit: 86.02 USD). Its profit factor of 1.98, Sharpe ratio of 8.22, and recovery factor of 14.05 ensure steady growth with controlled drawdowns, ideal for a 300 USD starting capital.



