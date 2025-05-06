Asian Express

I'm trading EA for 4+ months now on a FBS Cent account which is profitable...SEE SCREENSHOT.

SIMPLE STRATEGY, NOTE; THIS STRATEGY IS INCLUDED IN MY OTHER EA "The Good Buyer".

"Asian Express" is for those who have a long-term strategy in mind, EA Trade 1 trade per week, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale or grid are used, no scalping, it's a (1-3) day trading strategy. I have tested many pairs, and it looks like GBPJPY will be the only consistent pair to trade. 

Recommended:

I recommend to trade EA on a FBS STD account, it trade good and their swap fees are much higher than other brokers, swap fees are ALWAYS POSITIVE with EA, although EA should work on most brokers.

GBPJPY, M1, (Default settings).

VPS.

Risk Management; Recommended $500 account balance for every 0.01 lots, (2% Risk per trade).

EA settings work in PIPS not points.

I highly recommend that EA is traded on its own account, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference between different EA's.

Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.


EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.65 (34)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Seul un nombre très limité d'exemplaires sera disponible au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 999$ NOUVEAU (à partir de 349$) --> OBTENEZ 1 EA GRATUITEMENT (pour 2 numéros de compte commercial). Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bienvenue sur BITCOIN REAPER !   Après l'énorme succès du Gold Reaper, j'ai décidé qu'il était temps d'appliquer les mêmes principes gagnants au mar
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Experts
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
Apex Trader MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Seulement 2 exemplaires disponibles à 199 $ Prix ​​final : 999$ NOUVEAU : Achetez maintenant et obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Résultats en direct :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signaux/1836525 high risk account Présentation du dernier ajout à notre gamme de robots de trading forex -     l'Apex Trader   . Développé grâce à des années d'expérience dans la création de conseillers experts, Apex Trader est un puissant outil de trading pour le march
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Experts
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
