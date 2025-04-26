Welcome to BTC Sniper MT4 EA,





I created this Bitcoin scalper to profit from the crypto world as well, and profit on the weekends.





Recommended account size: $1000

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Timeframe: 1 minute chart

Asset: Bitcoin





Just apply to a bitcoin chart on 1 minute timeframe and TURN TestTrading to false!! this is so important, and it starts working. It may open multiple positions on specific criteria and scale the profits or manage drawdown.





Risk Disclaimer:

No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.



