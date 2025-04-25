Gold Ichimoku Pro

The Ichimoku ATR Pro EA is an advanced automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. This professional-grade Expert Advisor combines the power of Ichimoku Cloud analysis with dynamic ATR-based risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market.

Developed with prop firm compatibility in mind, this EA features sophisticated risk control mechanisms including percentage-based position sizing, customizable ATR-based stop losses, and intelligent trailing stop technology that adapts to market volatility.

The EA utilizes enhanced Ichimoku Cloud signal confirmation, verifying trade entries with multiple technical conditions to ensure quality trade selection. Its proprietary algorithm monitors Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen crossovers in conjunction with price position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud, providing robust trade signals with excellent risk-to-reward profiles.

Key Features:

Optimized specifically for XAUUSD/Gold M1 trading

Advanced risk management with percentage-based position sizing

Dynamic ATR-based stop loss and take profit calculation

Intelligent trailing stop system with ATR volatility adjustment

Prop firm compliant money management

Maximum spread filter to avoid trading during volatile conditions

Customizable trading hours filter

Special handling for broker-specific requirements

Comprehensive protection against common trading errors

Whether you're a prop firm trader looking for consistent results or an individual trader seeking a professional gold trading solution, Ichimoku ATR Pro EA delivers a complete trading system with the perfect balance of performance and risk management.

