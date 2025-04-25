Gold Ichimoku Pro

The Ichimoku ATR Pro EA is an advanced automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. This professional-grade Expert Advisor combines the power of Ichimoku Cloud analysis with dynamic ATR-based risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market.

Developed with prop firm compatibility in mind, this EA features sophisticated risk control mechanisms including percentage-based position sizing, customizable ATR-based stop losses, and intelligent trailing stop technology that adapts to market volatility.

The EA utilizes enhanced Ichimoku Cloud signal confirmation, verifying trade entries with multiple technical conditions to ensure quality trade selection. Its proprietary algorithm monitors Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen crossovers in conjunction with price position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud, providing robust trade signals with excellent risk-to-reward profiles.

Key Features:

  • Optimized specifically for XAUUSD/Gold M1 trading
  • Advanced risk management with percentage-based position sizing
  • Dynamic ATR-based stop loss and take profit calculation
  • Intelligent trailing stop system with ATR volatility adjustment
  • Prop firm compliant money management
  • Maximum spread filter to avoid trading during volatile conditions
  • Customizable trading hours filter
  • Special handling for broker-specific requirements
  • Comprehensive protection against common trading errors

Whether you're a prop firm trader looking for consistent results or an individual trader seeking a professional gold trading solution, Ichimoku ATR Pro EA delivers a complete trading system with the perfect balance of performance and risk management.

