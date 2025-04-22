ETH Now

ETH Now v1.4 – Automated Trading for ETHUSD M15

The new ETH Now v1.4 is designed specifically for ETHUSD on M15, combining a next-generation algorithm with dynamic risk management. Backtest results (January–September 2025) show solid, consistent performance with low risk exposure.

Key results:

  • Initial deposit: 150 USD

  • Total net profit: +2,557 USD

  • Profit Factor: 2.56

  • Recovery Factor: 18.9

  • Max drawdown: 9.40% in balance, 11.17% in equity

  • Sharpe Ratio: 8.85

  • Average profit per trade: 10.39 USD

  • Win rate: 53.6%

Average performance:

  • Per month: +283 USD (equivalent to 189% annualized return on initial deposit)

  • Per week: +65 USD

  • Per trading day: +9.8 USD

With an initial deposit of 150 USD, the system multiplied the account more than 17 times in 9 months.

Management indicators:

  • Consistency with a steadily rising equity curve

  • Controlled risk with relative drawdown under 12%

  • High profit/MFE correlation of 0.93

  • Recovery ratio well above market average

  • Smart entries during key market sessions (Asia, Europe and USA)

Investor benefits:

  • Accelerated capital growth with low drawdown

  • Algorithm optimized for Ethereum volatility

  • No martingale or grid, clean and scalable strategy

  • Easy setup, just load the set file and trade

Launch promotion: get your copy of ETH Now v1.4 before the price goes up.


Avis 1
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena
202
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena 2025.05.14 17:06 
 

Es bueno, hay que seguirlo puliendo pero es bueno y tiene mucho apoyo del vendedor

Répondre à l'avis