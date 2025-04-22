ETH Now v1.4 – Automated Trading for ETHUSD M15

The new ETH Now v1.4 is designed specifically for ETHUSD on M15, combining a next-generation algorithm with dynamic risk management. Backtest results (January–September 2025) show solid, consistent performance with low risk exposure.

Key results:

Initial deposit: 150 USD

Total net profit: +2,557 USD

Profit Factor: 2.56

Recovery Factor: 18.9

Max drawdown: 9.40% in balance, 11.17% in equity

Sharpe Ratio: 8.85

Average profit per trade: 10.39 USD

Win rate: 53.6%

Average performance:

Per month: +283 USD (equivalent to 189% annualized return on initial deposit)

Per week: +65 USD

Per trading day: +9.8 USD

With an initial deposit of 150 USD, the system multiplied the account more than 17 times in 9 months.

Management indicators:

Consistency with a steadily rising equity curve

Controlled risk with relative drawdown under 12%

High profit/MFE correlation of 0.93

Recovery ratio well above market average

Smart entries during key market sessions (Asia, Europe and USA)

Investor benefits:

Accelerated capital growth with low drawdown

Algorithm optimized for Ethereum volatility

No martingale or grid, clean and scalable strategy

Easy setup, just load the set file and trade

Launch promotion: get your copy of ETH Now v1.4 before the price goes up.



