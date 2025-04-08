Murrey Math MT4

The Murray Math Advisor was created using a variant of the Murray Math Channel strategy based on the example of the Murray Math Line X MT4 indicator





The bot trades pending limit orders, which it places at the last four levels.





It does not use dangerous grid or Martingale strategies, but it is possible to increase volumes away from the central level to increase potential profits.

To do this, set the parameter Increase Lot = true





It can use protective stop loss and take profit





The Expert Advisor has a tracking function, which can be disabled at will by setting the parameter Start Trailing = 0 in the settings. If you set Start Trailing = -1, the Expert Advisor will calculate the trailing automatically.





A convenient information panel with the ability to display current transactions and profit history for the day, yesterday, week and month both for the current symbol and for the entire trading account. There is also a convenient trading panel for opening and closing positions.





Currency pairs can be any, as well as cryptocurrencies, metals, etc.





Recommended pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF





Recommended time frame: H1





Broker: any broker, but the one with smaller spreads is better. Optimal deposit for EURUSD: 1000 USD