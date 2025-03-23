Expert Time Range

Time Range Trader: Advanced Hour Range Trading System





Time Range Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on price movements within specific time ranges. This EA uses a strategic approach to identify optimal trading opportunities based on price action during predefined hours, with built-in risk management features to protect your investment.

Key Features

Time-Based Trading Strategy

Trades exclusively during your specified hours

Validates price ranges to ensure optimal market conditions

Intelligent entry and exit points based on price movement analysis

Advanced Risk Management

Customizable risk percentage per trade

Adjustable take profit targets with percentage-based calculation

Optional second trade entry with independent risk parameters

Buffer zone protection to avoid false breakouts

Smart Money Management

Optional fixed volume trading or dynamic position sizing

Risk reduction capabilities during suboptimal market conditions

Comprehensive Protection Features

Automatic pending order deletion at specified times

End-of-day trade closure to avoid overnight exposure

Special Friday protection to avoid weekend market gaps

Trading Logic

Time Range Trading analyzes the price movement during your specified time window, identifying potential breakout opportunities. When market conditions meet your criteria, the EA places strategic pending orders with precisely calculated stop loss and take profit levels.

Perfect For

Day traders seeking to automate range breakout strategies

Traders who want to focus on specific market hours

Those looking for a fully customizable trading solution with comprehensive risk management

Traders who want to avoid high-volatility news events and weekend exposure

Installation and Setup

Simply attach the EA to your chart and adjust the parameters to match your trading preferences. The intuitive parameter organization makes customization straightforward, even for traders new to automated systems.

For optimal results, I recommend starting with the default settings and making gradual adjustments based on your risk tolerance and trading goals.





Range Trader is a versatile trading solution that works effectively across multiple markets including Forex, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. The EA's adaptive algorithm adjusts to the specific characteristics of each market type, providing consistent performance regardless of the instrument you choose to trade.

The screenshots provided in the product listing demonstrate the EA's performance on US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average), showcasing its effectiveness on major indices. However, the same powerful strategy can be applied to currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, or cryptocurrency markets such as BTC/USD.

For optimal execution and performance, I recommend using IC Markets as your broker. Their reliable execution, tight spreads, and stable platform environment provide the ideal conditions for Time Range Trading Pro to perform at its best. IC Markets' low latency servers and competitive trading conditions complement the EA's precision entry and exit strategy.

Whether you're interested in capturing intraday movements in forex markets, trading breakouts in major indices, or capitalizing on cryptocurrency volatility, Range Trader offers the flexibility and robust performance you need for successful automated trading across all major market types.





The strategy optimization was conducted over a comprehensive 1+ year period, spanning from January 1, 2024 to March 1, 2025, using the highest precision "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling mode. All backtesting was performed on authentic historical data provided by IC Markets broker to ensure maximum accuracy and reliability of results.





About the Developer

I am a dedicated algorithmic trader with extensive experience in developing MQL5 trading solutions. Range Trader represents the culmination of years of market research and strategy optimization, designed to deliver consistent results across various market conditions.

Try Time Range Trading Pro today and experience the power of automated range trading with advanced risk management!







