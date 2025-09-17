Scalp Master Pro
Scalp Master Pro is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution.
Advantages of Scalp Master Pro:
-
Risk Management: Incorporates a 1% risk-per-trade rule to protect your account from excessive losses.
-
Trailing Stop: Features a trailing stop based on ATR to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.
-
User-Friendly Interface: Includes easy-to-use Buy/Sell buttons on the chart for quick trade execution.
-
Real-Time Monitoring: Displays key information like total open lots and free margin directly on the chart.
-
Flexible Settings: Customizable parameters allow you to tailor the EA to your trading style and preferences.
Key Features:
-
ATR-Based SL/TP: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated using ATR, ensuring they adapt to market volatility.
-
Spread Compensation: Adjusts SL and TP levels to account for spread, improving trade accuracy.
-
Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade progresses.
-
Risk Control: Limits risk to 1% of account equity per trade, protecting your capital.
-
One-Click Trading: Buy and Sell buttons on the chart make trading quick and effortless.
-
Real-Time Stats: Displays total open lots and free margin for better account management.
How It Works:
-
ATR Calculation: The EA calculates the ATR to determine market volatility.
-
SL/TP Adjustment: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are adjusted based on the ATR and spread.
-
Trade Execution: When you click the Buy or Sell button, the EA calculates the lot size based on your risk settings and opens a trade.
-
Trailing Stop: If the trade moves in your favor, the trailing stop automatically adjusts to lock in profits.
-
Real-Time Updates: The EA continuously monitors open trades and updates the display with key information.
Why Choose ATR ScalpMaster Pro?
-
Efficiency: Easy scalping process, saving you time and effort.
-
Accuracy: Uses ATR and spread adjustments to ensure precise trade execution.
-
Safety: Built-in risk management protects your account from large losses.
-
Simplicity: Easy-to-use interface makes it accessible for traders of all levels.
-
Empower Your Decision-Making:
use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:
By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.
Example Use Case:
-
Market: EURUSD, H1 timeframe.
-
Settings: ATRPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.5, RiskRatio = 2, RiskPercent = 1%.
-
Result: The EA opens trades with a 1% risk, adjusts SL/TP based on ATR, and uses a trailing stop to maximize profits.