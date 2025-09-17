Scalp Master Pro

Scalp Master Pro. 

Scalp Master Pro is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution.

Advantages of Scalp Master Pro:

  1. Risk Management: Incorporates a 1% risk-per-trade rule to protect your account from excessive losses.

  2. Trailing Stop: Features a trailing stop based on ATR to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  3. User-Friendly Interface: Includes easy-to-use Buy/Sell buttons on the chart for quick trade execution.

  4. Real-Time Monitoring: Displays key information like total open lots and free margin directly on the chart.

  5. Flexible Settings: Customizable parameters allow you to tailor the EA to your trading style and preferences.

Key Features:

  • ATR-Based SL/TP: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated using ATR, ensuring they adapt to market volatility.

  • Spread Compensation: Adjusts SL and TP levels to account for spread, improving trade accuracy.

  • Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade progresses.

  • Risk Control: Limits risk to 1% of account equity per trade, protecting your capital.

  • One-Click Trading: Buy and Sell buttons on the chart make trading quick and effortless.

  • Real-Time Stats: Displays total open lots and free margin for better account management.

How It Works:

  1. ATR Calculation: The EA calculates the ATR to determine market volatility.

  2. SL/TP Adjustment: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are adjusted based on the ATR and spread.

  3. Trade Execution: When you click the Buy or Sell button, the EA calculates the lot size based on your risk settings and opens a trade.

  4. Trailing Stop: If the trade moves in your favor, the trailing stop automatically adjusts to lock in profits.

  5. Real-Time Updates: The EA continuously monitors open trades and updates the display with key information.

Why Choose ATR ScalpMaster Pro?

Example Use Case:

  • Market: EURUSD, H1 timeframe.

  • Settings: ATRPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.5, RiskRatio = 2, RiskPercent = 1%.

  • Result: The EA opens trades with a 1% risk, adjusts SL/TP based on ATR, and uses a trailing stop to maximize profits.

Get Started Today!

Whether you're trading EURUSD, XAUUSD, or any other major pair, this EA delivers precision, speed, and reliability. Download now and take your trading to the next level!



Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
