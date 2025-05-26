Hedgefund Manager

Welcome to Hedgefund Manager,


Hedgefund Manager is a carefully crafted algorithm built on 7+ years of live trading experience. Its core focus is slow, steady account growth with an emphasis on long-term performance and not unsustainable, quick, short-term gains.

The EA is developed to trade multiple currencies together such as EURUSD, GDPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. 

It uses a mean reversion strategy and takes advantage of price levels that are sensitive to some sort of reaction which the EA takes advantage of.

I have designed the EA to work straight away with minimal setup. I use it personally to trade on the regulated brokers Darwinex. 

Key Features:

  • Risk-Averse Strategy: No Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk methods to artificially avoid losses.
  • Precision Exits: Each position includes an emergency Stop Loss, though smarter, dynamic exit strategies are used to optimize performance.
  • Multi-Symbol Trading: Diversified trades across multiple assets smooth the equity curve and reduce risk.
  • Fully Automated: Let the strategy work for you 24/5 with minimal intervention.
  • Built-in Risk Management: Customizable lot sizes.


Symbol Trades Multi Symbol
Timeframe M1
Capital Minimum $1000 with 1:500 leverage
Broker ICMarkets, Vantage markets preferred. Any other Broker
Account Type Any.
VPS Preferred
Backtesting Mode Any


Settings:

You will need to open 4 different windows with these assets on 1 minute chart and apply the EA for each window, load up setfiles for each pair:

EURUSD, GDPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

MAGIC NUMBER MUST BE THE SAME IN ALL 4 WINDOWS where you load the EA.

4 pairs work together, that's why the numbers must be the same. You can change it to whatever you would like to, but it must be the same at all 4 loaded EAs.

This is the reason you may not get the same result as me in strategy tester.

Setfiles download link: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/honestfx

You will need to change the lot sizes accordingly to balance and risk tolerance.

Risk settings:

1:500 leverage:

- Normal risk: $1000 for 0.01 lot

- Low risk: $2000 for 0.01 lot

1:200 leverage: 

- Normal risk: $2500 for 0.01 lot

- Low risk: $5000 for 0.01 lot ( This is what i use on my live Darwinex account. )

1:30 leverage: 

- Normal risk: $17500 for 0.01 lot

- Low risk: $35000 for 0.01 lot



Risk Disclaimer:

No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

