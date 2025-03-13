MACD pro auto trailling stops

MACD Pro Trader: Advanced Expert Advisor with Dynamic Risk Management

MACD Pro Trader is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for professional traders and institutional clients. This premium Expert Advisor leverages the proven MACD indicator with proprietary enhancements to identify high-probability entry points across multiple timeframes and instruments.

Key Features:

  • Instrument-specific optimization for major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD)
  • Advanced risk management system with dynamic position sizing based on account equity
  • Intelligent volatility detection to avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions
  • Adaptive trailing stop technology that adjusts to current market conditions
  • Comprehensive safety protocols including margin monitoring and spread analysis
  • Multi-position management with customizable maximum exposure limits

The EA features a robust architecture built on years of market research and institutional trading experience. Our proprietary enhancements to the standard MACD crossover system deliver exceptional risk-adjusted returns in both trending and ranging market conditions.

Designed exclusively for serious traders, MACD Pro Trader includes detailed performance analytics and has undergone rigorous backtesting across multiple market cycles. The code is fully optimized for minimal latency and maximum stability.

Recommended for accounts of $1,000 USD or greater. Professional version includes priority support and strategy consultation.


