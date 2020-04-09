Scalping Ai MT4

  • A robot built over many years, assisted by artificial intelligence. The robot use a very mild/safe hedging strategy.

How do I start:
1. After purchase the EA, please send me a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, I'll send you the manual and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
2. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M15 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it. We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $2000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

The price of the advisor will increase significantly as I have allocated a specific number of copies. I will adjust the price as sales progress.The next price is $399.

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF
  • Timeframes: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $2000
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Recomended Broker: ICMarkets
  • Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:1000

The settings are a bit complicated. It would be healthier if you add me and send me a message before using it after you receive it.


