Fair value gap indicator MT5

Smart FVG (MT5) — Fair Value Gap Visualizer

Summary
Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts.

What it does
Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a visual analysis tool; it does not execute trades.

Key features

  • Automatic FVG detection and clear chart annotations.

  • ATR-based sensitivity to reflect current volatility conditions.

  • Customizable visuals (candle colors and FVG shading).

  • Optional creation/removal of FVG areas as price evolves.

  • Alerts on new/filled gaps (configurable).

Inputs (typical)

  • FVG Rules: minimum gap size / bar lookback / detection mode.

  • ATR Settings: period, multiplier (to scale the minimum gap by volatility).

  • Display: theme (light/dark), bullish/bearish colors, fill opacity, show/hide filled gaps.

  • Automation: auto-delete filled gaps, keep history length.

  • Alerts: on new FVG, on fill (push/terminal/sound).

Rename or adjust to match the actual parameter names in your file.

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to your symbol/timeframe.

  2. (Optional) Tune ATR and minimum gap settings to your market.

  3. Use the highlighted zones to complement your existing workflow (e.g., SMC/ICT-style analysis, breakouts, or mean-reversion checks).

Notes

  • Designed for chart visualization; no performance or profit guarantees.

  • Behavior may differ between symbols/timeframes and during volatile events.

  • Screenshots illustrating bullish/bearish gaps and a “filled” example are recommended.

Support

Questions via MQL5 comments or private messages.


Filtrer:
johnny86000
59
johnny86000 2025.03.20 02:06 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis