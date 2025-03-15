US30Flipper

This is an Expert Advisor especially designed for Dow Jones 30 Index But you can also use with Nasdaq100. With the correct settings it also works on FX eur/usd. Maybe also on Crypto

Standard Time Frame doesnt matter and Asset Dow Jones 30 Index. Its a profitable EA with  low DrawDown


This version will expire on 30th of march 2025.

So you can try it out before making a purchase.


In the Inputs you can set the TPO Step to 1000. Or/And the GroupTP to 5000.

If you find any better configurations according to the input settings please post them here.


It works perfect during news and strong market volatility.

Maximum spread should be around 170.



No Martingale.

No Hedging.

and Stop Loss for each trade.

No dangerous strategies.


PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW 

here and tell us all where you did use the robot especially at what broker and how it did work.

Moneta Markets  I guess would be very good. But according to my tests it works perfect at FUSION MARKETS.

Demo Account results there have been very good.




