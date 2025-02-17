BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies



After that, the price will be raised to $299.

MT5

-Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair

- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 working with all pairs and silver due to your parameter customization .

- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .

-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. -Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging). -Pro Golden Long mainly to manage the trades with long trend .



Pro Golden Long EA can identify trends very well which is developed using a reliable algorithm.

Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .

Instrument Specifications Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD /EURUSD / GBPUSD / SILVER / NZDCAD / AUDNZD /etc.

Timeframe: 2H Default Configuration



Remember : the bot will work on the time frame which you applied on

for day trading use 2H , the best performance .

for scalping use your preferred frame with your customized configuration .

i can help any time with advice , just contact me .

Account Requirements

Type: any

Spreads: Low Spread

Min Deposit: $200 for orders 0.01 : 500 for orders 0.02 : 1000 for > 0.02

Leverage 1:200 max







Features of Long Catcher EA Easy to use with simple setting

Fully automated

Strong and simple trading logic

Highly effective performance of EA

Low drawdown while using correctly not in the top price of the market.

High Profit Factor

No dangerous strategy

No Hedging

Best risk management to protect your fund

All features included with best and balanced configuration and hidden such as



TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing

All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders



your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users





