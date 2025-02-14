Arrow Simulator mt5

Arrow Simulator mt5 gives buy and sell signals based on non repaint arrow logic


It also shows take profit and stop loss placement based on average true range


Also provided is a simulation panel in the corner to show how the signals performed over a set number of bars


When running in strategy tester or live lower the number of bars to reduce using pc resources and speed up back testing


Filter out arrows with the ma filter if needed and choose your trading time 


Default settings is for 5m EUR/USD but any symbol can be used or timeframe


Test in the strategy tester thoroughly before purchase!


Enjoy

------------------------------------


