Falcon EA 4
- Experts
- Abdelhadi Salah
- Version: 6.0
- Mise à jour: 12 avril 2025
- Activations: 5
Falcon EA is an expert advisor that uses Moving Average, Ichimoku Cloud, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic Oscillator to open positions.
. The EA uses two timeframes, one used for detecting the current trend and another for entering a trade.
. Moving Average and Ichimoku Cloud are used for detecting the current trend.
. Moving Average, Tenkan and Kijun, Stochastic and Parabolic SAR used to enter a position.
You can use the default settings on EURUSD M5 timeframe with minimum deposit $500.
|Symbol
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Recommend Deposit
|$500