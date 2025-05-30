Price Alert Eval MT4

Price Alert Eval MT4

Stay ahead of market movements with real-time price alerts. Simply set up an alert, add it to your alert list, and receive notifications the moment your specified price is reached. Alerts appear directly within the chart for instant visibility, and if you've enabled push notifications under Tool > Options > Notifications, you'll also be informed via the MetaTrader app on your phone - keeping you connected wherever you are.


Widget Categories

Trading Tools

  • Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops.
  • Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations. One-click trading with trailing stop capabilities.
  • Trade Splitting - Split trades into multiple positions automatically. Risk distribution with up to four sub-trades.
  • Stop Loss Manager - Trailing stops with multiple methods. Automatically transitions between strategies as trades progress.

Analysis Tools

  • Chart Analyzer - Reveals support/resistance levels and market structure. Real-time analysis with customizable volatility detection.
  • Second Timeframe - Overlay higher timeframe data on current charts. Avoid trading against major trends with seamless timeframe blending.
  • In-Chart Events - Economic calendar directly on charts. Filter news by importance/impact for fundamental trading timing.
  • Inspector - Real-time performance tracking and drawdown monitoring. Auto-halts trading at preset limits for risk control.

Pattern Detection

  • Candle Search Results - Auto-detects candlestick patterns across all timeframes. Displays findings in organized tables for quick decisions.
  • Pattern Search Results - Finds chart patterns like triangles and head-shoulders automatically. Multi-timeframe detection with instant results.
  • Fibonacci Search Results - Identifies Fibonacci retracements/extensions across timeframes. Suitable for mathematical trading strategies.

Configuration Tools

  • Candle Search Config - Customize which candlestick patterns to detect per timeframe. Includes visual guides and saves your preferences.
  • Pattern Search Config - Select specific chart patterns to monitor. Configure detection settings individually for each timeframe.
  • Fibonacci Search Config - Fine-tune Fibonacci pattern detection across timeframes. Illustrated guides with saved configurations.

Management Tools

  • Price Alert - Set unlimited price alerts with email/mobile notifications. Track critical support/resistance levels across multiple markets.
  • Active Trades - Comprehensive trade management table. Modify stops, profits, and trailing methods for each position individually.
  • Pending Orders - Full control over limit/stop orders. Features stealth mode and customizable execution parameters.
  • Closing Assistant - Close multiple trades with one click. Filter by symbol, Meta Extender trades, or all MetaTrader positions.
  • Other Settings - Configure notifications, screenshots, and visual preferences. Central hub for personalizing your trading environment.
  • Exit Application - Safely close Meta Extender while protecting open trades. Converts local limits to server-side protection.


Input Parameters Configuration

This application does not require any input parameter configuration. From the moment you launch it, it runs effortlessly, handling everything in the background so you can stay focused on what matters. Start it once, and let it do the rest!


Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here.


Produits recommandés
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Utilitaires
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
Auto Stop Trail And Profit
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Auto Stop Trail And Profit is an expert advisor that monitors orders, when it detects that one has been placed, on the same chart that has been activated or on all assets, depending on its configuration, it will place its respective stop loss, take profit and perform trail stop loss (in a classic way, keeping a distance or "step by step"). You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Hogvid Chart Link
David Richard Hinze
Utilitaires
Simple and lightweight utility for automatically synchronizing the symbol of multiple charts Synchronization in both directions, regardless of which chart you change the symbol on Quickly activate or deactivate the synchronization of individual charts at the touch of a button Create multiple synchronization groups by assigning different event IDs Themes for bright and dark chart layouts
FREE
Open the chart
Jie Yi Weng
Utilitaires
You can check out comment #1 how does it work This is a very useful tool, enter the currency charts you need to open, use the symbol "/" to distinguish them, and select the periodicity /TF of the chart, press the button and they will open the charts for you in batches without you having to manually open them each! Because some EA use multiple currency pairs strategy, but do not support one chart to support all currency pairs, so I developed this tool, hope you like it, if you are satisfied with
FREE
SyncObjects MT4 Chart Object Synchronization Tool
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
Utilitaires
SyncObjects est un outil qui vous permet de synchroniser en temps réel les objets dessinés sur plusieurs graphiques dans MetaTrader. Les objets tels que les lignes de tendance, les lignes horizontales et les étiquettes de texte peuvent être automatiquement reflétés sur d'autres graphiques. Cela permet une analyse fluide entre différents intervalles de temps et paires de devises, améliorant ainsi l'efficacité de votre environnement de trading. De plus, il fonctionne bien avec des outils de pratiq
FREE
Second Timeframe Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Second Timeframe Eval MT4 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe.   Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trad
FREE
Telegram Keyboard
Vincenzo Vassallo
Utilitaires
Telegram Trading Panel – Utilitaire MT4 pour le contrôle des ordres via Telegram Objet Utilitaire pour MetaTrader 4 permettant d’ouvrir/fermer des ordres, de définir SL/TP, de créer des ordres en attente et d’afficher les informations des positions directement depuis Telegram via des claviers inline. Conçu pour un usage mobile/VPS. Fonctions principales Panneau Telegram avec claviers inline: Ouvrir BUY/SELL au marché Fermer une ordre ou “Tout fermer” Ordres en attente: Buy/Sell Limit et Buy/Sell
FREE
Quick Style
Maxim Polishchuk
4.71 (7)
Utilitaires
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition
Gad Benisty
5 (1)
Utilitaires
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integratio
FREE
Trade Simplifier Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilitaires
Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilitaires
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
VirtualProfitLossTrailEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
This Utility is a tool to manage level of profits or losses for each order without using stop loss or take profit. The Utility applies virtual levels to close orders in profit or loss. You can use the robot to manage manually opened orders or manage orders opened by another EA. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters OrdersManage - orders to manage (all orders of all symbols or orders on the current chart). Stop Loss Pips - virtual stop loss level. Take Profit Pips - virtual take
FREE
StarBot Demo
Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilitaires
The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04. The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicateurs
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
FREE
Chart Background Image Setter
Ruey Yean Lee
Utilitaires
Key Features: Custom Image:   The script allows you to set any image of your choice as the chart background. The image file should be in the   .bmp   format and located in the MQL4/Images folder of your MetaTrader 4 data folder. Automatic Replacement:   If an image is already set as the chart background, the script will automatically replace it with the new image. How It Works: The script operates in the following manner: Initialization:   Upon execution, the script checks if an object named “ i
FREE
Drawing using keys and notification
Sergei Poliukhov
Utilitaires
Using hotkeys, you can create graphic objects of different drawing styles and different colors on the active chart. You can change the formatting styles for graphics. You can choose default drawing styles, or set them in the advisor properties selection window. Going to the graph, when creating graphic objects, the color, line type and line thickness are selected automatically. Drawing styles for graphical objects will depend on the current timeframe where drawing will be performed. Please watch
FREE
Objects Show
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilitaires
This is a script that is made to work in conjunction with the Objects Hide script Re-draw again the objects removed in the chart by the Objects Hide script Just drag and drop over the desired chart when you want to recall the objects deleted by Objects Hide Using this scripts system you can have the option to hide (remove) all graphical objects in the chart and recover them again later. Objects Hide is purchasable here in mql5.com find out more about this on this link. Please watch the demo tuto
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilitaires
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
Buttons Assistant
Giacomo Barone
Utilitaires
4 buttons for managing your trades. Close All : will close all open positions on the current chart Delete All : will delete any pending orders on the current chart SL + 1 : will move the stop loss 1 pip closer to the breakeven point on all open trades on the current chart Delete SL : will remove the stop loss for all open positions on the current chart Useful for everyone who opens multiple positions on the same asset, where fast execution is essential.
FREE
Tester BO and Tester Signal Bar
Sergei Poliukhov
Utilitaires
Tester BO and Tester Signal Bar is a script that allows you to test your trading strategies. The tester has two buffers with up / down signals. An example of use can be seen in the screenshots below. Using the indicator tester, you can achieve the maximum ratio of profitable trades for binary options. Improvement for forex is also planned. I wrote the idea at the very bottom in the “Planned work” group. You can filter your signals by the following data: 1- start date analyze. Interval (1 day, 7
FREE
Regua MT4
Edgar Lima Uggioni
Utilitaires
Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text S
FREE
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
Save Template
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilitaires
A very fast way to save your chart template. Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation. The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically. Script parameters: Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty. With date - true = template name will containt current date With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart
FREE
Phone Trade Assistant
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Utilitaires
Smart Lot-Size Calculator And Trade Assistant for Mobile Trading Overview: This is the tool every trader in the market must have no matter if you are scalper, swing traders, day trader, or long term trader. This On-The-Go trading tool will help you stay disciplined and also stay free from daily trade management chores, Most traders face common problems like   1. Calculation of proper lot-size of a position to take controlled risk  2. Managing every trade and trailing stop-loss if trades goes in
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Alerts
Maxim Polishchuk
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
Alerts utility issues notifications when orders are opened, closed and removed, as well as when the price touches the selected graphical objects on the chart. The utility supports all graphical objects used in graphical analysis and features a simple graphical interface. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. Tracking order status. If tracking order status is enabled, the utility automatically checks order
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT4 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders naviguant sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 4. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur le Na
FREE
DMI Drawdown Watcher
HEGUI Morad
5 (1)
Utilitaires
DMI Drawdown Watcher : Suivez vos Drawdowns en Temps Réel 100% gratuit, fonctionnel et sans limitations ! Le DMI Drawdown Watcher est un outil essentiel pour les traders, conçu pour surveiller vos drawdowns en temps réel. Idéal pour optimiser votre gestion des risques, cet indicateur suit vos pertes actuelles et maximales, vous aidant à respecter les critères stricts des prop firms et à protéger votre capital. Caractéristiques Principales : Max DrawDown Value Alert : Déclenche une alerte lors
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Plus de l'auteur
Second Timeframe Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Second Timeframe Eval MT5 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe. Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Tradin
FREE
Chart Analyzer Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4 The Chart Analyzer is an interactive tool designed to help you assess market trends with precision. It enables real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, market phases, retracement points, and more. With fully adjustable input parameters, you can fine-tune your analysis while the application remains active. Built on a reliable engine, the Chart Analyzer allows you to leverage its capabilities for signal generation. The widget's flexible settings are divided int
FREE
Price Alert Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Price Alert Eval MT5 Stay ahead of market movements with real-time price alerts. Simply set up an alert, add it to your alert list, and receive notifications the moment your specified price is reached. Alerts appear directly within the chart for instant visibility, and if you've enabled push notifications under   Tool > Options > Notifications , you'll also be informed via the MetaTrader app on your phone - keeping you connected wherever you are. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Tradi
FREE
Inspector Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Inspector Eval MT5 Gain real-time insights into your trading performance with the Inspector engine. This powerful algorithm tracks performance, drawdown, and key statistics across various periods, helping you stay informed and optimize your long-term results - even through the rapid pace of day trading. Please note that only trades opened after the application is activated will be tracked! Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade exec
FREE
Second Timeframe Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Second Timeframe Eval MT4 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe.   Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trad
FREE
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT4 Automate your stop loss management with this professional risk management expert advisor. The Stop Loss Manager automatically handles stop loss placement and trailing for manual trades using five proven methods used by professional traders. Key Features Automatically detects new positions and sets initial stop losses Works with all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers Compatible with desktop and mobile MetaTrader trades Simple setup - just attach to any chart Fi
FREE
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4 The Chart Analyzer is an interactive tool designed to help you assess market trends with precision. It enables real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, market phases, retracement points, and more. With fully adjustable input parameters, you can fine-tune your analysis while the application remains active. Built on a reliable engine, the Chart Analyzer allows you to leverage its capabilities for signal generation. The widget's flexible settings are divided int
FREE
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT4 Automate your stop loss management with this professional risk management expert advisor. The Stop Loss Manager automatically handles stop loss placement and trailing for manual trades using five proven methods used by professional traders. Key Features Automatically detects new positions and sets initial stop losses Works with all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers Compatible with desktop and mobile MetaTrader trades Simple setup - just attach to any chart Fi
FREE
Closing Assistant Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Closing Assistant Eval MT5 Streamline trade management with this efficient tool - close multiple trades instantly with a single click. Designed for fast exits in volatile market conditions, it ensures quick action when every second counts. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations.
FREE
Closing Assistant Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Closing Assistant Eval MT4 Streamline trade management with this efficient tool - close multiple trades instantly with a single click. Designed for fast exits in volatile market conditions, it ensures quick action when every second counts. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations.
FREE
Inspector Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Inspector Eval MT4 Gain real-time insights into your trading performance with the Inspector engine. This powerful algorithm tracks performance, drawdown, and key statistics across various periods, helping you stay informed and optimize your long-term results - even through the rapid pace of day trading.   Please note that only trades opened after the application is activated will be tracked! Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade ex
FREE
Filtrer:
Markus Forex
48
Markus Forex 2025.06.06 00:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

FEATrading OÜ
2147
Réponse du développeur Tim Roman Zierer 2025.06.06 00:35
Thank you very much Markus!
Répondre à l'avis