Second Timeframe Eval MT4

The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe. Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially.

Widget Categories

Trading Tools

  • Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops.
  • Trading Assistant -Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations. One-click trading with trailing stop capabilities.
  • Trade Splitting - Split trades into multiple positions automatically. Risk distribution with up to four sub-trades.
  • Stop Loss Manager - Trailing stops with multiple methods. Automatically transitions between strategies as trades progress.

Analysis Tools

  • Chart Analyzer - Reveals support/resistance levels and market structure. Real-time analysis with customizable volatility detection.
  • Second Timeframe - Overlay higher timeframe data on current charts. Avoid trading against major trends with seamless timeframe blending.
  • In-Chart Events - Economic calendar directly on charts. Filter news by importance/impact for fundamental trading timing.
  • Inspector - Real-time performance tracking and drawdown monitoring. Auto-halts trading at preset limits for risk control.

Pattern Detection

  • Candle Search Results - Auto-detects candlestick patterns across all timeframes. Displays findings in organized tables for quick decisions.
  • Pattern Search Results - Finds chart patterns like triangles and head-shoulders automatically. Multi-timeframe detection with instant results.
  • Fibonacci Search Results - Identifies Fibonacci retracements/extensions across timeframes. Suitable for mathematical trading strategies.

Configuration Tools

  • Candle Search Config - Customize which candlestick patterns to detect per timeframe. Includes visual guides and saves your preferences.
  • Pattern Search Config - Select specific chart patterns to monitor. Configure detection settings individually for each timeframe.
  • Fibonacci Search Config - Fine-tune Fibonacci pattern detection across timeframes. Illustrated guides with saved configurations.

Management Tools

  • Price Alert - Set unlimited price alerts with email/mobile notifications. Track critical support/resistance levels across multiple markets.
  • Active Trades - Comprehensive trade management table. Modify stops, profits, and trailing methods for each position individually.
  • Pending Orders - Full control over limit/stop orders. Features stealth mode and customizable execution parameters.
  • Closing Assistant - Close multiple trades with one click. Filter by symbol, Meta Extender trades, or all MetaTrader positions.
  • Other Settings - Configure notifications, screenshots, and visual preferences. Central hub for personalizing your trading environment.
  • Exit Application - Safely close Meta Extender while protecting open trades. Converts local limits to server-side protection.


Input Parameters Configuration

This application does not require any input parameter configuration. From the moment you launch it, it runs effortlessly, handling everything in the background so you can stay focused on what matters. Start it once, and let it do the rest!


Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here.


Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
