Falcon Turn EA

Welcome to Falcon Turn EA, a carefully crafted trading tool designed for traders who want to optimize and enhance their own trading strategies. Please note that this EA is not optimized—it is built for those who wish to fine-tune its parameters to fit their personal trading style.

Core Strategy: Falcon Turn EA is based on the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) indicator, which is widely used to determine trend reversals. The EA continuously monitors price action, identifying potential turning points in the market. When a reversal is detected based on the SAR values, the EA generates a buy or sell signal. The built-in logic ensures that it only enters trades when the conditions are met, helping traders capture potential market movements.

How It Works:

The EA calculates the Parabolic SAR values for the current and previous bars.

If the previous SAR value was above the price and the new SAR value is below, a buy signal is generated.

If the previous SAR value was below the price and the new SAR value is above, a sell signal is generated.

The system incorporates a minimum bar delay between trades to prevent overtrading.

Once a trade is executed, the EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Customization and Flexibility: Falcon Turn EA comes with a variety of input parameters that allow traders to customize it according to their preferences:

SAR Step & Maximum: Adjust these values to control the sensitivity of SAR signals.

Lot Size & Risk Management: Define position sizes and risk levels.

Minimum Distance for Stop Loss/Take Profit: Ensure safety in volatile markets.

Trade Notifications: Enable alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts.

Visual Panel: Monitor live signals and trading history on the chart.

Who Is This EA For? Falcon Turn EA is perfect for traders who:

Prefer trend-following strategies and want to catch trend reversals.

Have experience in optimizing trading strategies and want an adjustable framework.

Wish to integrate Parabolic SAR signals into their manual or automated trading approach.

Are looking for a flexible tool rather than a pre-optimized, fixed EA.

Price & Availability: Falcon Turn EA is available for $80 as part of our Grid Trading Solutions. This EA is designed for traders who enjoy fine-tuning and testing different configurations to achieve optimal performance.



