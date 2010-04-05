EA Golden Dance Mini

Fully automatic Portfolio of Expert Advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT4 Platform.
Timeframe = H1

This is a smaller version of my full Expert Advisor:

In the Mini version, most of the strategies are left only for Long positions.

The Expert Advisor does not trade Short.

The Expert Advisor is a large ready-made portfolio that contains seven profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold.

  1. Each strategy has a stop loss.
  2. Recommended Deposit = $500.
  3. The risk per trade is set to 1% (in the Expert Advisor settings).

The Expert Advisor is fully configured and ready to trade by default (as is).

The advisor does not contain any:
  • pseudo-neural networks;
  • grids;
  • short take profits with giant stop losses;
  • Martingales.


In the Expert Advisor settings, view all the magic numbers (they should be all different, and differ from those if you use other Expert Advisors on Gold)

Also set in the settings:
  • UseMoneyManagement = true;
  • Decimals = 2 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.01 (Decimals = 1 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.1)
  • Do not change MaxLots;
  • InitialCapital = 20,000 USD (if you have an account with a prop firm of 20,000 and you only have this one advisor), if you have an account with a prop firm of 20,000, but several other advisors are trading, it is recommended to allocate a smaller amount for this advisor. You need to divide the deposit amount by the number of advisors that are trading on your account.

Attention:

The profitability of the strategy in the past does NOT guarantee the profitability of the strategy in the future - use ONLY available funds!


Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

Produits recommandés
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Monkey EA
Vojtech Svobodnik
Experts
Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD . It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 . You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too. Monkey EA offers hight profit factor  and small drawndown . All trades are covers by TakeProfit  and StopLoss ! Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous star
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
Experts
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.81 (16)
Experts
Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental Trader est un assistant de trading qui aide les traders des marchés financiers à prendre des décisions intelligentes informées par les données d'information EA. Cet EA utilise des sources en ligne pour capturer toutes les informations nécessaires telles que le biais fondamental des devises, le sentiment du ratio des commerçants de détail en temps réel sur une paire, les prévisions des banques et des instituts, les données du rapport COT et d'autres don
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
Experts
A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
StepperNewVision
Evgenii Matveev
Experts
Stepper new vision New grid advisor with martingale and reverse orders. Orders with a paired reverse order are trailing until the specified profit is reached. The TP line is also trailed for maximum possible profit. In case of a drawdown, the mechanism for decreasing the lot of "drained" orders is activated. New orders are opened by an oscillator signal and filtered by a trend indicator. When building the grid, the martingale principle is used with a constant rate of change in the lot. Warning!
Embassy mt4
Ntokozo Mnguni
Experts
### FX Kings Elite Scalper v13.0 - Enhanced AI-Powered Trading System **Unlock Elite-Level Trading with AI Intelligence – Designed for Every Trader, Every Market, Every Account!** Are you ready to elevate your trading game with a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that combines razor-sharp scalping strategies, advanced machine learning, and robust risk management? Introducing **FX Kings Elite Scalper v13.0**, the ultimate AI-enhanced trading system built for maximum profitability, adaptability,
Travia
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
Travia – Daily Fibonacci Pivot Expert Advisor Travia is a smart, lightweight Expert Advisor built around daily Fibonacci pivot analysis. It trades structured breakouts from key pivot zones and manages each position automatically using a two-target system. No martingale, no grid, no hidden logic — only clean, rule-based trading. Trading Logic Travia calculates daily Fibonacci pivots (PP, BC, TC, R1, R2, S1, S2) from the previous day’s data. When price breaks above the Top Central (TC) or below
Big Player EA Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Big Player EA EURUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Tornadoo
Martin Kirschner
Experts
Martingale or Fixlot !! Time unit: 1 min MM Type 1 Mrtingale MM Type 2 Fixlot Minimum lever: 1: 500 and or 1: 1000 In the discussions I will add a few sentences right away. The EA is programmed for EURUSD, but can also be used with other pairs. In this case, the settings must be adjusted! Wish good luck. I test on the two accounts relatively many settings so do not wonder if it is more or less one! Real account Broker FBS Server Real 9: 290046195 Password: Invest1 Broker FBS Real 3 Login 23031
Gold Super EA
Alla Kutnogorskaya
Experts
Attention!!!!! The advisor is configured and does not require optimization. Gold Super EA uses an advanced intelligent breakout system for scalping and analyzing market conditions.  All open trade orders are assigned individual Stop-Loss levels and are managed by TrailingStop. information: 1.Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD 2.The advisor must constantly work on the VPS 3.Working timeframe:H1, H4 4.Minimum balance: $300 ($500 recommended) 5.Maximum spread: 30/50 points Features: No martingale No Grid No avera
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Safetygrid
Montien Charoenpong
Experts
This EA  Can run EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD at Time frame H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with DOJI+BB to be confirm  for Entry MM with Grid system open not over 5 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimize new  every time with your balance your risk Remark: Setting I will send to you after you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money management plan
UControl
Alexander Kozachuk
3.5 (2)
Experts
Statistiques sur un compte réel depuis 2018 Backtests depuis 19 ans Stratégie multidevise Compatible avec n'importe quel courtier Système fiable de limitation de rabattement Possibilité de développer vos propres paramètres UControl négocie avec succès sur un compte réel depuis le début de 2018 . Voici ses statistiques: Trading en direct AUDUSD: Cliquez ici Trading en direct USDCAD: Cliquez ici Trading en direct de toutes les paires: Cliquez ici Les backtests complets de UControl EA sont disp
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
Experts
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
Jerry Moon
Tuan Phung
Experts
JERRY MOON is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, M5 timeframe on RAW or Standard accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. In the algorithm of the robot, JM uses SMA and MACD as basic strategies. Based on market movements, JM will analyze and give appropriate entry points according to the trend. Recommended minimum balance requirement is USD 200$ for ECN accounts (LOW SPREAD).  Re
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Il ne reste plus que 2/5 exemplaires à ce prix ---> Prochain prix 250$ // Version MT5 Gold King AI a été créé à l'aide de TensorTrade, un framework Python open source spécialement conçu pour créer, entraîner, évaluer et déployer des algorithmes de trading robustes à l'aide de l'apprentissage par renforcement. L'algorithme fonctionne pendant la séance de trading de New York. Après avoir analysé le marché pendant quelques heures afin d'identifier les zones d'intérêt, il place des ordres en attent
Piramida Grid
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Piramida Grid EA analyzes the values of the Slope Direction Line indicator for determining position entry. The grid of orders changes once the market reverses. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Automatic detection of 4 and 5 decimal places. Expert Advisor Setup: period = 32; - period for the Slope Direction Line indicator FilterNumber = 2; - Slope Direction Line filter setup ma_m
WdqGrid
Daqiang Wei
Experts
live sign: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/565389 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/460257 This is a grid EA that combines automated and manual automation with the following features. StartHour ENdHour choice 4~6 12~14  17~19 .you can run any currency and any cfd . you need run account in above 5000$. 1. The distance of the grid is based on day pivot 2. With moving take profit by pivot and partial close method 3. The grid's add lots method is different from the  Martinger model, but based on the r
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des pri
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Plus de l'auteur
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicateurs
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
EURJPY   Timeframe H1.   Metatrader 4 Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.   Minimum  initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01 It is safer to trade with a $  2,000  deposit with an initial lot = 0.01 Average number of transactions per month = 39 Attention:  the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot. If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then: • If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposit =
EA Dance GBPJPY h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic advisor for the GBPJPY currency pair.  Timeframe H1 I created this advisor specifically for prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product.  The Advisor consists of 22 small advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The advisor uses three large trading strategies (!): Trend trading; Reverse trading (on the reverse price movement); Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The advisor does NOT use toxic strategies: Strategy Availability Small
EA Golden Dance h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for XAUUSD (Gold) . Timeframe h1 - all basic strategies; Timeframe m30 - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any, the leverage ca
EA Dance BTC h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the Bitcoin instrument. Timeframe H1 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. I also use this Advisor in my portfolio trading: Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor DOES NOT use toxic strategies: Strategy Availability            
EA Dance USDJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the USDJPY currency pair. Timeframe H1 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Features of the advisor: The advisor consists of five small advisors, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The advisor waits only for the strongest entry signals, so trades are quite rare. But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens a f
EA Corrector for loss
Sergey Demin
Experts
Semi-automatic advisor. Any timeframe, any trading instrument. The advisor works as: a classic advisor with stop-loss; a classic advisor with stop-loss and Martingale; a grid advisor (with averaging orders and no stop-loss); a grid advisor + Martingale (with averaging orders with increasing lot size and no stop-loss). Be sure to enable "TradePanel" = true in the settings. I use the Advisor as a trend grid, which requires the User to perform preliminary market analysis and make their own decis
Fractal Sniper Levels MT4
Sergey Demin
Indicateurs
Fractal Sniper Levels is a powerful technical indicator that finds a rebound of fractal formations from one price zone.  The main feature of the indicator is that it analyzes fractals not just as extremes, but as full-fledged reversal formations, which significantly increases the reliability of the determined levels. Key advantages Working with fractals as reversal formations, and not just as local extremes Intelligent analysis of each fractal's rebound from the levels of the same price zone A
EA from Claude Sonnet
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD . Timeframe m30 . Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy; identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD. Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot. The advisor trades without grids and Martingale, stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet , Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy . Such a unidirection
EA Dance gbpjpy h1 Mini
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for GBPJPY / MT4 platform. Timeframe H1 This is a smaller version of my full advisor: EA Dance GBPJPY H1 MT4 The Mini version has an important part of the strategies. The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains six profitable trading strategies specifically for GBPJPY . Each strategy has a stop loss. Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500 (when trading with Risk Management = 2% per trade. The risk per trade is set to 2% (in the advisor sett
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
EA GoldMatrix Pro MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic portfolio of advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT4 platform. Timeframe H1 This is a smaller version of my full advisor: EA Golden Dance H1 MT4 The advisor contains two strategies developed for Gold. I added strategies that have proven themselves in my real trading in recent years to this advisor. The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains two profitable strategies for trading specifically for Gold. Each strategy has a stop loss. Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
EURJPY     Timeframe H1.     Metatrader 5 Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.    Minimum  initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01 It is safer to trade with a $  2,000  deposit with an initial lot = 0.01 Average number of transactions per month = 39 Attention:  the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot. If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then: • If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposi
EA Dance GBPJPY h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic advisor for the   GBPJPY   currency pair.  Timeframe   H1. MT5 Hedging accounts only I created this advisor specifically for prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product.  The Advisor consists of 22 small advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention:  The advisor uses three large trading strategies (!): Trend trading; Reverse trading (on the reverse price movement); Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The advisor does   NOT   use toxic str
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
EA Dance USDJPY h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the   USDJPY   currency pair. Timeframe   H1 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Features of the advisor: The advisor consists of five small advisors, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The advisor waits only for the strongest entry signals, so trades are quite rare. But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens
EA Dance EURUSD m30 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the EURUSD currency pair. Timeframe m30 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Adviser Features: The Adviser consists of five small advisers, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The Adviser waits only for the strongest signals to enter, so trades are quite rare . But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens a fan of
EA Corrector for loss MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Semi-automatic advisor. Any timeframe, any trading instrument.  MT5 platform The advisor works as: a classic advisor with stop-loss; a classic advisor with stop-loss and Martingale; a grid advisor (with averaging orders and no stop-loss); a grid advisor + Martingale (with averaging orders with increasing lot size and no stop-loss). Be sure to enable "TradePanel" = true in the settings. I use the Advisor as a trend grid, which requires the User to perform preliminary market analysis and make th
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
EA from Claude Sonnet MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD . Timeframe m30 . MT5 platform Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy; identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD. Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot. The advisor trades without grids and Martingale, stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy. Such a uni
EA Golden Dance Mini MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Portfolio of Expert Advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT5 Platform . Timeframe = H1 This is a smaller version of my full Expert Advisor: EA Golden Dance H1 MT5 In the Mini version, most of the strategies are left only for Long positions. The Expert Advisor does not trade Short. The Expert Advisor is a large ready-made portfolio that contains seven profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold . Each strategy has a stop loss. Recommended Deposit = $500. The risk per trade i
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis