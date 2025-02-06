ScalpingMaster XAU

🚀 ScalpingMaster XAU EA – The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 🚀
📌 Take Your Trading to the Next Level with an Advanced Algorithm!

ScalpingMaster XAU EA is an automated trading robot designed exclusively for scalping XAU/USD (Gold) with a highly optimized algorithm that identifies the best trading opportunities. With intelligent market analysis and real-time execution, this EA ensures you never miss a profitable trade.

✨ Why Choose ScalpingMaster XAU EA?

Advanced Scalping Strategy – Uses a smart trend-based trading algorithm to capture fast price movements in XAU/USD.
Sideways Market Filter – Avoids trading in unfavorable market conditions, increasing win rate stability.
Strong Risk Management – Includes automated Stop Loss & Take Profit with flexible settings.
Fully Customizable – Adjustable input parameters to match your trading preferences.
Fast & Reliable Execution – Optimized algorithm ensures orders are placed without delay.
Works on Real & Demo Accounts – Backtest the EA before using it live for optimal results.

📈 How Does the Strategy Work?

ScalpingMaster XAU EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities in low timeframes (M5) with a specialized scalping strategy that ensures precise execution.

The EA automatically detects strong trends and enters the market only in optimal conditions, avoiding false signals in sideways conditions. With automated and flexible risk management, it dynamically adjusts SL, TP, and lot sizes to control drawdown and maximize gains.

⚙️ Key Features

Auto Lot & Manual Lot Modes – Adjusts lot size based on account balance or manual settings.
Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – Customize SL/TP levels for optimal risk management.
Trailing Stop (Optional) – Locks in profits as the price moves in the right direction.
Maximum Spread Protection – Avoids trading when the spread is too high.
Low Drawdown – Designed to minimize risk while maximizing gains.
User-Friendly – Easy setup and simple configuration, suitable for all traders.

📊 Recommended Settings

🔸 Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
🔸 Timeframe: M5
🔸 Broker: Recommended low-spread brokers
🔸 Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread for the best execution
🔸 Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🛠 Adjustable Input Parameters

Parameter Description
InitialLot Initial lot size per trade
TakeProfitPips Take Profit level (in pips)
StopLossPips Stop Loss level (in pips)
AutoLotByCurrency Adjusts lot size dynamically based on balance
MaxSpread Maximum spread allowed for placing trades
TrailingStopPips Distance for the trailing stop (optional)
TrendStrengthThreshold Filter to avoid trading in sideways markets

📉 Who is This EA For?

Scalping Traders who want to capitalize on fast price movements.
Beginners & Professionals looking for a fully automated trading strategy.
Traders with Limited Time who cannot monitor the charts all day.
Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with an automated system.

🏆 Pricing Information

🎯 Early Access Offer: The first 10 copies of ScalpingMaster XAU EA are available for just $100!
🎯 After the first 10 copies are sold, the price will increase to $200.
🎯 The price will continue to rise as more copies are sold!

💰 Secure your copy now before the price increases!

🔥 Live Trading Signal

See the real-time performance of ScalpingMaster XAU EA on a live trading account:

📦 Set Files & Configuration

For optimized set files, please contact the author after completing your purchase. The author will provide the best settings suited for different trading conditions to maximize your profits.

Please note that the default set files are the original validation settings from MQL5, so they need to be adjusted accordingly for optimal performance.

📩 Message the Author
For inquiries, set files, and support, message author

🚀 How to Use ScalpingMaster XAU EA

1️⃣ Download & install the EA on MetaTrader 4.
2️⃣ Select XAU/USD and the recommended timeframe.
3️⃣ Adjust EA settings to fit your strategy.
4️⃣ Enable AutoTrading in MT4.
5️⃣ Let the EA handle the trades for you automatically!

⚠️ Important Notes & Disclaimer

✔ ScalpingMaster XAU EA does not guarantee profits – trading involves risks.
✔ Always test on a demo account before trading live.
✔ Recommended for brokers with low spread & fast execution.
✔ Ensure a stable internet connection and low latency for the best performance.

🎯 Don’t Miss Out on This Opportunity!
Start trading with ScalpingMaster XAU EA today and maximize your profits with an optimized scalping strategy!

