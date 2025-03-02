Deepseek Maximus AI EA

Deepseek Maximus AI MT5 Expert Advisor
Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Precious Metals Mastery


🏆 FOREX Pairs Supported:

    • Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

    • Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

    • Commodity Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD

    • Indices: NAS100, US30 (via CFD brokers)

    💡 Revolutionary Features

    Category Industry-First Innovations
    Risk Management
    - ATR-trailing stops
    - Drawdown circuit breaker
    - News impact auto-freeze
    Execution 19ms latency VPS-ready code
    Anti-slippage ICEberg algorithms
    Reporting SMART Dashboard:
    - Real-time strategy analytics
    - Central Bank event impact forecasts



    🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

    Gold Traders

    • Profit from daily $240B XAUUSD volatility without overnight stress

    • Institutional-level spread analysis (avg 0.18 pip execution)

    Forex Scalpers

    • Capture 3-15 pip moves in EURUSD/GBPUSD with 83% accuracy rate

    Portfolio Managers

    • Hedge existing positions via negative correlation pairs (e.g., USDJPY vs XAUUSD)


    🛠 Technical Specifications

    Requirements

    • MT5 Build 4100+

    • Minimum Deposit:  500 ( 1 : 100 ) / 500(1:100)/200 (1:500)

    • Recommended Broker: Raw Spread ECN (e.g., Pepperstone, IC Markets)

      ⚠️ Warning

      This is NOT a "set and forget" system. Requires:

      • Weekly strategy reviews

      • Broker with <1.5 pip XAUUSD spread

      • Basic understanding of gold macro drivers

      📥 Join other Traders Revolutionizing Their Gold/FX Trading – Click [BUY NOW] to Start Your Journey!

      © 2024 Avenafx.com. All rights reserved. Past performance ≠ future results. Trading carries risk.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































      Produits recommandés
      Gordian Knot 1
      Hidenori Tanaka
      Experts
      This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
      TrendFollowMT
      King Lok Leung
      Experts
      TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
      EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
      PEA Farm Lots
      Paitoon Rienpreecha
      Experts
      Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
      TrendCore Adaptive FX
      Sabina Fik
      Experts
      TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX   is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions. Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to a
      The Catalyst EA
      Daniel Naranjo Morales
      Experts
      The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA est un robot de trading sophistiqué conçu pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il est spécifiquement développé pour le trading de la   paire de devises AUDUSD sur l'horizon de temps H1 . L'EA emploie une stratégie multi-indicateurs qui vise à identifier et à capitaliser sur les retournements et corrections potentiels du marché. L'un des axes principaux de sa conception est une gestion robuste du risque, intégrant un dimensionnement dynamique des lots et plusieurs nive
      Alphabet AI MT5
      Sergei Pomytkin
      3.43 (7)
      Experts
      Alphabet AI est un conseiller qui utilise la stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Cela signifie qu'il exploite la propriété naturelle des marchés de revenir à leur moyenne après de fortes déviations. L'algorithme analyse en permanence le prix actuel de l'actif et le compare aux niveaux moyens calculés. Tout écart important du prix par rapport à sa valeur moyenne est interprété par le conseiller comme un signal d'action : lorsque la limite supérieure est dépassée, il ouvre des positions courtes, an
      Hunter plus for gold
      Fahd Hammoune
      Experts
      Nos produits sont actuellement en rabais. Nous ne sommes pas les seuls, mais nous sommes les meilleurs. Vous êtes un investisseur à la recherche de nouvelles opportunités dans le marché de l'or? Vous avez besoin d'un outil fiable et intelligent pour vous aider à maîtriser le trading? Ne cherchez pas plus loin! Découvrez Hunter Plus for Gold, le robot de trading révolutionnaire conçu pour optimiser vos profits tout en minimisant les risques. Gestion des Risques Intelligente Avec Hunter Plus for
      Remora fish Mt5
      Marta Gonzalez
      Experts
      You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
      SafeSeries Manager
      Oleksii Ferbei
      Experts
      SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core advantage lies in its intelligent order series management, powerful risk control tools, and flexible signal configuration system. SafeSeries Manager is focused on achieving consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining disciplined trading behavior. The minimum recommended deposit is 10,000 units of base currency. RO
      Modern bot
      Nadiya Mirosh
      Experts
      The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
      QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
      QFT L.L.C-FZ
      Experts
      QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
      Breadwinner EMA Pro
      Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
      Experts
      Trading Forex Automatisé avec un Accent sur la Gestion des Risques Ceci est une traduction générée par IA pour votre langue. Veuillez noter que des erreurs peuvent être présentes. (Fichiers/Paramètres Mis à Jour dans la Communauté DFX MQL5, lien ci-dessous) Libérez la Puissance des Croisements EMA avec une Approche Disciplinée de la Rentabilité EMA Pro de DFX est un conseiller expert Forex (EA) puissant et convivial, conçu pour automatiser vos stratégies de trading. Il est basé sur une stratégi
      New Generation FPS
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Experts
      Bot of the new generation New Generation FPS. The principle of entry/exit to the market is based on the analysis of ticks. The bot generally does not pay attention to the bars during the analysis. A database of ticks is created and the ticks stored in it are analyzed. Tick ​​analysis includes the interpretation of ticks using formulas in an analog of physical quantities. There are 4 key quantities used: momentum, speed, acceleration and jerk. Each successive value is a derivative of the previou
      TrendFusion X
      Daniel Mandachi
      Experts
      TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
      YenFlow
      Kelly Philip Aketch
      Experts
      This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
      Pivot Hunter EA
      Daniel Naranjo Morales
      Experts
      Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA est un robot de trading spécialisé, développé exclusivement pour la paire de devises   CADJPY   sur l'horizon de temps   H1 . Sa stratégie est conçue pour identifier les points de retournement potentiels du marché en analysant l'action des prix et le momentum. Le cœur de la logique de l'EA est un système de confirmation multi-indicateurs. Il combine les signaux d'indicateurs classiques, incluant le Parabolic SAR, l'Awesome Oscillator (AO), le Relative Strength Ind
      RSI MA hybrid
      Sarah Wakini Waweru
      Experts
      RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
      CyberCore EA
      Eduard Nagayev
      Experts
      Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
      Black Cat FX
      Prama Shellaerinda
      Experts
      BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
      Equity Compounder
      Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
      Experts
      Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
      MasterEA trustfultrading
      Tobias Christian Witzigmann
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
      Machine Wizard MT5
      Thomas Cain
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the f
      PatternSense Pro
      Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
      5 (1)
      Experts
      PatternSense Pro - Where Institutional Trading Meets Intelligent Recovery The EA That's Redefining Automated Trading Launch Special 299- First 10 buyers Only Let me introduce you to  PatternSense Pro  — the Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade analysis with next-generation recovery technology. After 5 years of development and testing with professional traders, I've created a system that: Live Signal Sets https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ Analyzes markets like a hedge fund with 6 adapti
      Trail Stops PRO
      Timo Kosiol
      Experts
      Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
      TrendWave Navigator
      Michael Kolawole Shodimu
      Experts
      Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
      Maka Maka Multi EA
      Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
      Experts
      Special Offer – Limited Time Only! When you purchase Maka Maka Multi EA (Lifetime License) , you will receive our XAUUSD LifeHack Prime EA completely FREE . Product Link Terms & Conditions: Valid for   one account number activation only Offer applies to   lifetime purchase   users After completing your purchase, please send us a   personal message   for activation Don’t miss out – this exclusive offer is available for a   limited time only! Unleash the power of portfolio trading with the Maka
      Boom 500 Saturno
      Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
      Experts
      Hello community, On this occasion, I'm introducing you to Boom500 Saturn The Star Pack along with Crash 500 Saturn The EA is based on chasing short-term trend candles accompanied by a triple strategy 2 moving averages, 1 RSI, and an ADX for more effective trading. You start with a minimum balance of $500 USD for it to work well. The parameters are set as shown in the image. It operates on an M1 timeframe (1 minute). The first 5 copies will be sold at $199 USD, final price $499 USD. E
      Smart Capital s5
      Yvan Musatov
      Experts
      Innovative trading robot Smart Capital: Your reliable partner in the Forex market Smart Capital is an advanced trading robot created for deep analysis of financial markets using specialized algorithms. This robot is designed to evaluate complex market data, which allows it to accurately predict trend changes and make optimal trading decisions. With its help, you can significantly increase the efficiency of your investments. Advantages of Smart Capital Unique analysis system: Smart Capital app
      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.97 (281)
      Experts
      Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
      Quantum Baron
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (32)
      Experts
      Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
      ARIA Connector EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4.93 (14)
      Experts
      Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.75 (118)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.5 (131)
      Experts
      The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.2 (86)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      FastWay EA
      PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
      5 (5)
      Experts
      FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (23)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
      Stock Indexes EA MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.78 (18)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
      AiQ
      William Brandon Autry
      4.84 (32)
      Experts
      Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
      MultiWay EA
      PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
      5 (13)
      Experts
      MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.38 (45)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
      Dynamic Pips MT5
      Thi Thu Ha Hoang
      5 (4)
      Experts
      ️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une   réduction supplémentaire de 30 %   ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la haus
      Waka Waka EA MT5
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4.13 (40)
      Experts
      EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
      Nexus EA Forex MT5
      Enrique Enguix
      4.41 (17)
      Experts
      NEXUS — un Expert Advisor qui évolue avec le marché Beaucoup d’EAs fonctionnent… jusqu’à ce que le marché change. La raison est souvent simple : ils utilisent des règles fixes comme « acheter avec RSI < 30 ». Cela fonctionne un temps puis devient inefficace lorsque le régime change. NEXUS combine des règles quantitatives avec une validation hors échantillon : il construit en temps réel des combinaisons à partir des données. Il analyse un historique configurable (par exemple 500 périodes en H1 o
      Mean Machine
      William Brandon Autry
      4.95 (38)
      Experts
      Présentation de Mean Machine GPT Version 9.0+ — Un Bond Révolutionnaire dans la Technologie de Trading IA Je suis fier d'annoncer la mise à jour la plus significative de Mean Machine GPT à ce jour : la Version 9.0+. Cette version révolutionnaire introduit l'accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, le nouveau rôle d'Analyste, des vérifica
      Doctor Winston mt5
      Nadiya Mirosh
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
      Remstone
      Remstone
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
      Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
      Jacob Hooper
      Experts
      À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
      Tree Of Life MT5
      Oeyvind Borgsoe
      Experts
      Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
      Bonnitta EA MT5
      Ugochukwu Mobi
      3.3 (20)
      Experts
      Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.67 (6)
      Experts
      Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
      The Forex Exchanger MT5
      Fabio Cavalloni
      5 (6)
      Experts
      All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
      Pips Maven
      Andriy Sydoruk
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
      Scalping Gold xauusd
      Komila Safarova
      Experts
      Présentation de l’EA Cet Expert Advisor (EA) a été développé pour le trading automatisé sur XAUUSD (Or) en combinant les niveaux de Fibonacci , la théorie des vagues d’Elliott et les croisements EMA (25/100) . Il est optimisé pour fonctionner efficacement sur des comptes Cent , ce qui permet une gestion plus flexible des risques et de la taille des positions. Principales caractéristiques Configuration simple – fichier de configuration prêt (.set) disponible sur demande Gestion des risques – opt
      Sora Adaptive MT5
      Zaky Hamdoun
      Experts
      Sora Adaptive – Une nouvelle façon intelligente de contrer la tendance Sora Adaptive est un expert advisor (EA) de nouvelle génération, ultra-réactif et conçu pour le trading FOREX de haute performance. Développé depuis zéro avec des algorithmes adaptatifs avancés, des mathématiques non linéaires et des techniques d’optimisation inspirées du quantum computing, Sora n’est pas un simple robot de trading – c’est l’arme secrète des traders éclairés. Au cœur de son fonctionnement, Sora identifie, an
      Night Hunter Pro MT5
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4 (36)
      Experts
      EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
      Jackal
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      Experts
      Jackal Expert Advisor – Stratégie de trading En live depuis 4 mois Après l'achat, tous mes produits resteront gratuits à vie.  Télécharger le fichier de configuration Or M1 | Compte ECN : Compatible avec tout broker 1. Stratégie de piège de rupture Une fois les conditions de marché confirmées, l'EA place deux ordres en attente simultanés dans des directions opposées : Un ordre Buy Stop au-dessus du prix actuel Un ordre Sell Stop en dessous du prix actuel Cette configuration garantit que l'E
      EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
      Ipan Effendi
      Experts
      Le BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA est un EA de scalping précis pour la paire EUR/USD sur l'unité de temps M5 (5 minutes). BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z est un Expert Advisor (EA) spécialement conçu pour les stratégies de scalping de précision sur la paire EUR/USD, fonctionnant sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5 avec l'unité de temps M5 (5 minutes). Cet EA est conçu pour les traders recherchant une exécution rapide et une gestion du risque maîtrisée, car il utilise un Take Profit de 12 pips et un Stop Loss d
      Crystal Algo Pro
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      Experts
      CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Présentation Système automatisé pour XAUUSD (or) et principales paires Forex . Gère entrées, SL/TP, trailing et contrôle du drawdown selon des règles claires. Aucune garantie de profit ; voir l’avertissement sur les risques. Exigences Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Compte : ECN/RAW recommandé Connexion : 24/7 (VPS conseillé) Unités de temps : M1–H4 Mise en route Activer Algo Trading . Attacher l’EA au graphique (un symbole par graphique). Dans Inputs, AI_Ac
      Plus de l'auteur
      Moving Average RSI EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      Moyenne mobile et RSI EA Présentation de la moyenne mobile et du RSI EA, votre compagnon de trading ultime conçu pour exploiter la puissance de l'analyse technique pour des performances de trading optimales sur le marché Forex.** Principales caractéristiques: Doubles croisements de moyenne mobile :   L'EA utilise deux moyennes mobiles pour identifier les tendances du marché et générer des signaux d'achat ou de vente. Les croisements de ces moyennes mobiles fournissent des indicateurs robuste
      FREE
      Close All Button EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      5 (4)
      Utilitaires
      Présentation du bouton utilitaire MQL5 - la solution ultime pour une gestion des transactions sans effort ! En un seul clic, vous pouvez fermer instantanément toutes les positions ouvertes, rendant votre expérience de trading plus fluide et plus efficace que jamais. Cet outil innovant est conçu avec la simplicité à l’esprit, garantissant qu’il est facile à utiliser pour les traders de tous niveaux. Que vous soyez un professionnel chevronné ou un débutant, le bouton utilitaire MQL5 offre un moy
      FREE
      AlphaTrader Pro
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      Conseiller expert AlphaTrader Pro Aperçu: AlphaTrader Pro est un conseiller expert sophistiqué méticuleusement conçu par une équipe possédant plus d'une décennie d'expérience sur les marchés financiers. Même si nous ne prétendons pas être irréalistes quant à la richesse instantanée, nous présentons un outil fiable conçu pour aider les traders à prendre des décisions éclairées. Principales caractéristiques: Approche stratégique : AlphaTrader Pro utilise une approche stratégique du trading, c
      Scalpie
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      Présentation de Scalpie, votre compagnon de scalping ultime dans le monde du trading. Conçu pour exploiter la puissance du Relative Strength Index (RSI), Scalpie est plus qu'un simple conseiller expert ; c'est votre allié stratégique pour naviguer sur les marchés avec précision et confiance. Conçu pour les comptes couverts, Scalpie intègre des mécanismes sophistiqués de stop loss et de take profit pour protéger vos investissements tout en maximisant les gains potentiels. Que vous négociiez des
      Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
      Infinity Scalper EA MT5
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
      Filtrer:
      Aucun avis
      Répondre à l'avis