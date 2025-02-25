Quaternary Time Pro
- Indicateurs
- Barakah Muslih B Alharbi
- Version: 6.2
- Mise à jour: 25 février 2025
- Activations: 5
"The upgraded version of the
Gold heat map.
The indicator is more effective on the gold chart, where daily opportunities will appear clearly before you.Levels14Golden
, introduces the integration of supports, resistances,
and time, along with significant enhancements."
1. **Heatmap for Price Dynamics**:
A heatmap has been added to indicate the intensity of price movements, ranging from **45 to 630 degrees**.
- **Major Levels**: Marked in **blue**, as shown in the video.
- **Secondary Levels**: Marked with **red dotted lines**.
2. **Primary Rectangle Tool**:
The primary rectangle within the indicator represents **price timing** and highlights the optimal time for drawing the rectangle.
- You can trade **before the rectangle is fully drawn**, using the degree levels and color gradients as support and resistance indicators.
3. **User-friendly Interface**:
The settings are fully explained in the video tutorial. The indicator is easy to configure and highly effective for traders who utilize it correctly.
This tool is a powerful aid for trading, especially for those who master its functionalities.