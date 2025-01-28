MT4Traders

The MT4 quick trading panel automatically calculates the order volume, allows for one-click opening and closing of positions, and one-click pending orders. When the profit-loss ratio reaches 2:1, it will automatically reduce the position by half and push the protective stop loss. Users can choose to use a trailing stop loss or not. It features account trading statistics, and the default stop loss points and default trailing stop distance can be changed by the user. It can be used in live trading, demo accounts, and historical backtesting. Users can input take profit and stop loss points to modify orders with one click, and can also reduce positions with one click. The automatic position calculation function maximizes fund usage and controls risk. The program calculates the maximum allowable loss amount for each trade based on the account funds, defaulting to 2%/4 of the account, which is 0.05%. The allowable loss amount can be changed by the user.