Scalper XAU – The Intelligent Gold Expert Advisor

Scalper XAU is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed specifically for GOLD/XAUUSD traders who demand precision, control, and consistent performance. It integrates multiple layers of logic — technical indicators, market sentiment, and multi-timeframe confirmation — to find high-probability entries. Every trade setup is then filtered through an OpenAI-powered validation system, ensuring that only the best signals make it to execution.

This EA is designed for traders who prefer realistic, stable growth over risky or aggressive methods. It takes one carefully filtered trade per day, maintaining a disciplined approach with clearly defined stop loss and take profit targets.

Launch promo price: $699.00 Next price: $799.00 The price of the EA increases based on the number of copies sold. Only few copies will be sold at this price

Live Signal: Scalper XAU 10% Risk

Detailed Features



Purpose-Built for XAUUSD (Gold):

Designed and optimized exclusively for gold volatility and price behavior, delivering accuracy and stability under all market conditions. Multi-Layered Trade Logic:

Combines technical indicators, market sentiment readings, and multi-chart analysis to confirm trade direction and strength before execution. AI-Driven Signal Filtering:

All generated signals are evaluated by an OpenAI filtration layer, which removes weak or low-confidence trades for maximum precision. Disciplined Risk Management:

Stop Loss automatically set to 30% of current GOLD/XAUUSD price.



Take Profit automatically set to 15% of current GOLD/XAUUSD price.



Maintains a consistent 1:0.5 risk-to-reward ratio per trade.



All trades are protected with SL and TP from the moment of entry.

One High-Quality Trade Per Day:

Focuses on precision rather than frequency — one strong setup per day to ensure discipline and reduce drawdown. No Dangerous Methods:

The EA operates without Martingale, Grid, or Curve-Fitted parameters, preventing high exposure or excessive risk accumulation. Optional Recovery Mode:

Includes a fully customizable recovery system for users who wish to offset losses intelligently.



Can be enabled or disabled at any time.



100% parameter-based, allowing users to define their preferred recovery size and behavior.



Backtest-Verified Accuracy:

The strategy’s performance in backtests closely mirrors live trading behavior — no unrealistic results, no over-optimization. Stable Execution and Consistency:

Each trade follows a step-by-step evaluation process to ensure that entries are logical, filtered, and aligned with current market momentum.

Set-and-Forget Simplicity:

Once configured, Scalper XAU can run autonomously with minimal intervention, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced users. Lightweight and Efficient:

Optimized for low CPU and memory usage, ensuring smooth operation even on VPS or multi-pair trading environments. Realistic Performance Goal:

Built for gradual, compounding growth with minimal drawdown — not for overnight profits or unrealistic returns.