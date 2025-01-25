Gold Breakout Scalper Pro

Gold Breakout Scalper Pro is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor specifically designed to safely scalp gold (XAU/USD) without relying on Grid/ Martingale. It identifies high-probability trading opportunities based on the key levels (highs and lows) formed at the start of the New York session, offering precision and consistency. Once the price breaks out of the levels, trades will be triggered with fixed a stop loss and trailing take profit. My approach focuses on a straightforward and effective scalping strategy, avoiding reliance on AI gimmicks to drive sales.

IMPORTANT! After completing your purchase, kindly send me a direct message to receive my presets.


***Buy Gold Breakout Scalper Pro today and receive US30 Scalper Turbo (Coming Soon!!!) completely free!*** Message me for more details.

Live Signal  of V3.1 Coming Soon!!!


The EA uses GMT offset of +2, which is in line with IC Markets’ configuration. If your broker uses a different GMT offset, make the necessary adjustments or contact me for clarification.

Prop Firm ready

With its unique prop settings, the EA ensures that each user’s trades are slightly different. This means that if two traders run the EA on the same prop firm, their trades will not be identical. As a result, prop firms won’t flag you for identical trades or ban you for copy trading.


Features:

  • Doesn’t use Grid/Martingale
  • Trades New York session breakouts
  • Has fixed SL & Trailing TP
  • SL is only $5 per 0.01 lot
  • No over trading (1 trade per day)
  • No Ai gimmick


How Gold Breakout Scalper Pro Works
  1. Identifies levels: The levels are identified during the start of the NY session
  2. Places pending orders: It places pending buy and sell stop orders
  3. Execution of trades: Once the price reaches the levels, trade will be executed
  4. Exit Management: Either books profit through trailing or exits with an average loss


Setup:

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M30
Minimum Capital $100 per 0.01 lot
Recommended  Capital $200 per 0.01 lot
Broker Any (IC Markets, Vantage, Fusion Markets recommended)
Account type Any, raw spread or ECN preferred
Leverage 1:300
Backtest: Please backtest only on 30 min or lower TF. Higher TF gives inaccurate results. 


Setup:

  • Download the EA from your MT5
  • Open the 30-min gold chart
  • Drag & drop the EA on the chart
  • Choose your desired lot size

 

Risk Warning:

Be aware of the risks involved before buying the EA. Live results may differ from backtests.


